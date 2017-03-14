 
News By Tag
* E-vehicle
* Green Technology
* Solowheel
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Transportation
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Camas
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514


The Anticipated Solowheel Iota is Now Taking Pre-Order Sales!

 
CAMAS, Wash. - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The highly anticipated Solowheel Iota, slated for delivery late fall 2017, is now taking pre-order sales through Indiegogo's InDemand program. Developed by the creator of the original Hovertrax hoverboard, the Solowheel Iota is a super-compact, self-balancing, personal electric vehicle.

Based on the larger Solowheel design, Iota gives riders unprecedented freedom to move and travel in any direction effortlessly. Engineered with a unique parallelogram-based turning assist mechanism and an intelligent rider detection system, Iota remains balanced and stable for everyone to cruise with confidence. Plus, the Iota only weighs 8 lbs. - so it can be carried and stored anywhere when not in use!

Solowheel Iota will include Bluetooth capabilities (for watch and smartphone apps), an 8-mile range on a single charge and a cool suspension system is in the works.

The Iota was superfunded through the initial Kickstarter campaign with over $200,000!

See our video and final design images at https://igg.me/at/GhKZb0-13fY

Please contact Claude Rorabaugh, Chief Product Evangelist, for Inventist, Inc., with any questions at cerorabaugh@inventist.com  or at 360-991-5110.

Contact
Claude Rorabaugh
***@inventist.com
End
Source:Inventist, Inc
Email:***@inventist.com Email Verified
Tags:E-vehicle, Green Technology, Solowheel
Industry:Transportation
Location:Camas - Washington - United States
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share