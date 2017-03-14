News By Tag
The Anticipated Solowheel Iota is Now Taking Pre-Order Sales!
Based on the larger Solowheel design, Iota gives riders unprecedented freedom to move and travel in any direction effortlessly. Engineered with a unique parallelogram-
Solowheel Iota will include Bluetooth capabilities (for watch and smartphone apps), an 8-mile range on a single charge and a cool suspension system is in the works.
The Iota was superfunded through the initial Kickstarter campaign with over $200,000!
See our video and final design images at https://igg.me/
Please contact Claude Rorabaugh, Chief Product Evangelist, for Inventist, Inc., with any questions at cerorabaugh@
Contact
Claude Rorabaugh
***@inventist.com
