PTE Productions hires Holly Strout as Director of Diversity and Inclusion

Strout will support client relations, sales for events production company

Holly Strout

-- PTE Productions, a full service events production company, has added Holly Strout as Director of Diversity and Inclusion.In the role, Strout will work with clients and employees to ensure all client needs are met and all clients receive personalized attention no matter what their event.She will also serve as a member of the sales team, helping to grow the company's reach with new and existing clients.Strout brings a strong resume of sales and client relations experience to the position. She previously served as Director of Sales at American Audio Visual, Inc., and as the American Director and Representative for AboutShow Inc.In addition, Strout started Strout Industries in 2013 to provide consulting services to help smaller, minority owned companies reach their business goals. She also has 12 years of experience working overseas for the Department of Defense.Strout's background is varied, including Trade Shows, Corporate or Experiential Events, Festivals, and events with the military or LGBT communities.Pat Semeraro, managing partner at PTE, said Strout will help PTE reach new clients and build strong relationships."Holly has extensive industry experience, and she brings a drive for perfection to every event," Semeraro said. "Her passion for executing top notch events makes her a perfect fit for our team."For more information about PTE Productions, visit www.pteproductions.com.PTE Productions designs and manages corporate and pharmaceutical shows, community outreach projects and entertainment events throughout the United States. Since its founding in 1997, PTE has grown to become a go-to resource for corporations, event planners and communities looking to put on world-class events. Based in Orlando, PTE services include every facet of audiovisual production, including audio, video, lighting, show production, and audio video lighting installations. The company seamlessly handles events of all sizes—from ballroom shows and concerts to downtown extravaganzas. For more information on how PTE productions can help with your event, call 407-306-0871 or visit www.pteproductions.com.