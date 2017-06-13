Country(s)
Industry News
Spotlight Focus: Unwanted immunogenicity of immune-oncology drugs
SMi's 4th annual Immunogenicity Conference addressing clinical excellence of biotherapeutics through regulation and advanced immunogenicity assessments
The immunogenicity market has seen considerable progression over recent years, with innovative developments apparent in predicting and controlling immunogenicity. However the industry is still subject to complex hurdles and challenges.
Featured Immunogenicity specialists, academic and regulatory authorities will offer knowledgeable exploration of the regulations surrounding immunogenicity testing from the UK, Europe, and USA, providing exclusive opportunities for debate and discussion with key regulatory influencers. New ways of overcoming immunogenicity and bioassay challenges will also be thoroughly divulged over two days.
Keynote speakers include Oreda Boussadia, European Head of Business Development and Annie de Groot, CEO & CSO of EpiVax Inc, Sophie Tourdot, Scientific Project Manager, INSERM and Vibha Jawa, Director, Biologics and Vacancies Analytics, Merck.
Speakers will offer deep exploration of the regulations surrounding immunogenicity testing, from the UK, Europe, and USA, giving exclusive opportunity for discussion and debate with key regulatory experts. With focus on delivering true value for all delegates in attendance, Immunogenicity 2017 will identify and solve key challenges for industry experts. Insight into aggregations, next generation biologics, novel assays, humanisation of bio-therapeutics, and improvements to accurate risk assessment will be complemented by high level case studies.
There is currently a £300 early bird discount for all bookings made before 31st March 2017. For more information visit www.immuno.co.uk/
4th IMMUNOGENICITY 2017
12th – 13th June 2017
London, UK
www.immuno.co.uk/
Follow the conversation on Twitter and LinkedIn at #immuno17
Contact
Kyra Williams
***@smi-online.co.uk
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse