Spotlight Focus: Unwanted immunogenicity of immune-oncology drugs

SMi's 4th annual Immunogenicity Conference addressing clinical excellence of biotherapeutics through regulation and advanced immunogenicity assessments
 
Immunogenicity | 12th - 13th June 2017
LONDON - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi Group's 4th annual Immunogenicity conference and exhibition promises to establish a collaborative networking platform for industry, regulatory and academic experts to unite and engage in debates on the progress on the causes of immunogenicity, predicting and preventing its effects, and its associated issues.

The immunogenicity market has seen considerable progression over recent years, with innovative developments apparent in predicting and controlling immunogenicity. However the industry is still subject to complex hurdles and challenges.

Featured Immunogenicity specialists, academic and regulatory authorities will offer knowledgeable exploration of the regulations surrounding immunogenicity testing from the UK, Europe, and USA, providing exclusive opportunities for debate and discussion with key regulatory influencers. New ways of overcoming immunogenicity and bioassay challenges will also be thoroughly divulged over two days.

Keynote speakers include Oreda Boussadia, European Head of Business Development and Annie de Groot, CEO & CSO of EpiVax Inc, Sophie Tourdot, Scientific Project Manager, INSERM and Vibha Jawa, Director, Biologics and Vacancies Analytics, Merck.

Speakers will offer deep exploration of the regulations surrounding immunogenicity testing, from the UK, Europe, and USA, giving exclusive opportunity for discussion and debate with key regulatory experts. With focus on delivering true value for all delegates in attendance, Immunogenicity 2017 will identify and solve key challenges for industry experts. Insight into aggregations, next generation biologics, novel assays, humanisation of bio-therapeutics, and improvements to accurate risk assessment will be complemented by high level case studies.

There is currently a £300 early bird discount for all bookings made before 31st March 2017. For more information visit www.immuno.co.uk/prlog

4th IMMUNOGENICITY 2017
12th – 13th June 2017
London, UK
www.immuno.co.uk/prlog

Follow the conversation on Twitter and LinkedIn at #immuno17

