Spotlight Focus: Unwanted immunogenicity of immune-oncology drugs

SMi's 4th annual Immunogenicity Conference addressing clinical excellence of biotherapeutics through regulation and advanced immunogenicity assessments

Immunogenicity | 12th - 13th June 2017

Contact

Kyra Williams

***@smi-online.co.uk



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12627565/1 Kyra Williams

End

-- SMi Group'sconference and exhibition promises to establish a collaborative networking platform for industry, regulatory and academic experts to unite and engage in debates on the progress on the causes of immunogenicity, predicting and preventing its effects, and its associated issues.The immunogenicity market has seen considerable progression over recent years, with innovative developments apparent in predicting and controlling immunogenicity. However the industry is still subject to complex hurdles and challenges.Featured Immunogenicity specialists, academic and regulatory authorities will offer knowledgeable exploration of the regulations surrounding immunogenicity testing from the UK, Europe, and USA, providing exclusive opportunities for debate and discussion with key regulatory influencers. New ways of overcoming immunogenicity and bioassay challenges will also be thoroughly divulged over two days.Keynote speakers include Oreda Boussadia, European Head of Business Development and Annie de Groot, CEO & CSO ofSophie Tourdot, Scientific Project Manager,and Vibha Jawa, Director, Biologics and Vacancies Analytics,Speakers will offer deep exploration of the regulations surrounding immunogenicity testing, from the UK, Europe, and USA, giving exclusive opportunity for discussion and debate with key regulatory experts. With focus on delivering true value for all delegates in attendance, Immunogenicity 2017 will identify and solve key challenges for industry experts. Insight into, and improvements towill be complemented by high level case studies.There is currently a £300 early bird discount for all bookings made before 31March 2017. For more information visit www.immuno.co.uk/ prlog 4th IMMUNOGENICITY 201712– 13June 2017London, UKFollow the conversation on Twitter and LinkedIn at #immuno17