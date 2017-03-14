Country(s)
Industry News
Business Ambassadors Treated To A 21st Century Venue
Over 50 senior representatives attended the latest Ambassadors event at The Forum to network and listen to two interesting and entertaining presentations: A 21st Century Venue for a 21st Century Council and the Physical Prevention of Virtual Crime.
As Hemel Hempstead new town celebrates its 70th birthday this year, Sally Marshall talked in depth about the Hemel Hempstead evolution programme and declared the Forum "more than just a building" and a "catalyst for regeneration"
Sally Marshall wrapped up her presentation saying, "I am pleased to be here today with so many of our Hemel Hempstead Business Ambassadors in our new Forum, further demonstrating Dacorum's commitment to working collaboratively and in partnership with the private sector. I know that by working together we will be able to create an environment that will attract further inward investment and economic growth of the Borough."
The result of this collaborative approach has seen an estimated £250m invested into Dacorum in 2015/2016 and all indicators point to increased investment in 2017/2018, with the Hemel Hempstead Business Ambassadors championing the area to developers and investors.
John Unsworth, appointed by the Mayor of London, introduced 'ActionFraud,' the UK's national fraud and cybercrime reporting centre, and presented some startling statistics; a crime was reported every 1.2 minutes in 2015/16 with an average loss of £65,000 with 74% of small businesses suffering security breaches. "We are all vulnerable,"
Gary Stringer, Ambassador Place Manager, also took the opportunity to introduce two new Ambassadors:
For further information, visit www.hhba.work or contact Gary Stringer,
Ambassador Place Manager, on tel: 01442 228808.
Contact
Alison Page Marketing
***@alisonpagemarketing.co.uk
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse