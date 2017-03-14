News By Tag
Dierbergs Markets Donates $75,000 to Operation Food Search
Dierbergs' gift kicks off the public phase of St. Louis non-profit organization's capital campaign
Dierbergs recently donated $75,000 toward a capital campaign by Operation Food Search (OFS) called "The Campaign to End Childhood Hunger in the St. Louis Region." OFS had already raised $6,388,000 of its $7 million capital campaign goal, leaving only $612,000 remaining when the campaign went public. With Dierbergs' donation, along with several gifts from local donors, the agency has to date raised a total of $118,000 and now needs to raise the remaining $494,000.
The main goal of the capital campaign is to grow OFS' ability to stop the damaging cycle that food insecurity produces. Hunger strains the region's education and negatively affects health outcomes with one in four children – approximately 173,000 children – in the 31 counties in Missouri and Illinois plus the city of St. Louis being at risk.
The funds will focus on expanding the organization's nutrition education services, providing community education about the area's hunger problem, and increasing capacity building with its agency network. In addition, the campaign allows for the purchase of more freezer, cooler and racking space to store food and supplies.
Founded in 1854, Dierbergs Markets is a family owned and operated grocer with 24 St. Louis metropolitan area stores and a location at Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks.
"Our relationship with Operation Food Search dates to the organization's earliest days," said Dierbergs' Vice President Laura Dierberg Padousis. "This capital campaign gift was an easy decision for us because we've seen firsthand how effective, efficient and innovative Operation Food Search is at addressing childhood hunger in our community."
Padousis added that the capital campaign gift was on top of Dierbergs' annual OFS support programs that include food donations, corporation gifts, and in-store customer food drives and cash campaigns. "Operation Food Search is pioneering a new era of hunger relief in our community. The capital campaign is fueling that growth, and we invite others to join us in support of an organization at the center of hunger solutions in our community," said Dierberg Padousis.
"Dierbergs Markets has been a consistent, supportive partner since they began donating food to our agency in 1981," said Operation Food Search Executive Director Sunny Schaefer. "This generous gift is a true testament to their leadership and ongoing assistance in our quest to end the area's food insecurity."
Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides food and nutrition education. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families with a range of programs and services proven to reduce food insecurity and increase access to healthy and affordable food.
For more information, call (314) 726-5355 or visit http://www.OperationFoodSearch.org.
Sunny Schaefer
***@operationfoodsearch.org
