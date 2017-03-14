News By Tag
Hillside Terrace Starts Funding For The Longest Day 2017!
Hillside Terrace needs your help reaching their goal to participate in The Longest Day team event.
They need your help to raise $4,000 before the June 21st deadline to further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association. The Longest Day is all about honoring a caregiver, or someone living with or lost to the disease, by selecting his or her favorite hobby. The event lasts from sunrise to sunset honoring the strength, heart and endurance of those facing this devastating disease.
This year Hillside Terrace is partnering with Bumpin' Bubbles and giving people and businesses in the area a chance to sponsor an hour of team building skills while playing Bubble Soccer. The orchard will be set up like a real soccer field with bleachers for fans, food & drinks, silent auctions, live DJ, Cardio Drumming, NuStepping, Zumba, Yoga, and even Jon Falk from UM Athletic Department will be there signing and handing out his books!
"What motivates us year to year is the fact that the Alzheimer's disease is now more than ever not just an "Old Person" disease. People of all ages are being affected by Alzheimer's. There is still no prevention, no cure, and not enough funds and research to provide us with a possible cure. We live and breathe this disease everyday here at Hillside Terrace. Our mission this year is to raise as much awareness as possible at our "Longest Day" to the youth and to the community," says Trey Litz, Director of Community Relations.
For more information on how you can donate to the Hillside Terrace team visit: http://act.alz.org/
All donations help provide care and support to all those facing Alzheimer's. The Alzheimer's Association also helps drive new research studies toward new treatment, prevention and ultimately, a cure. Donate today!
About Hillside Terrace: Located in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Hillside Terrace is a family owned retirement community that focuses on life enrichment in a nurturing and independent setting that stimulates the mind, body, and spirit. They understand the difficulty residents can have when searching for the right facility for memory care in Ann Arbor, and have been in business long enough to understand both the big picture and the critical details.
Trey Litz
***@hillsideterrace.net
