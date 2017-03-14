SalivaMAX™ named Best New Preventative/Hygiene product for 2017

SalivaMAX

-- SalivaMAX, a prescription strength rinse for xerostomia and mucositis, has been named best new preventative/hygiene product for 2017 by Dr. Bicuspid. Forward Science accepted the award at the Chicago Midwinter meeting last month. It will be the company's second time accepting the award, the first time being for its flagship product, OralID, which was named best preventative/hygiene product in 2014 when the product was launched, and has since won numerous other awards. This is SalivaMAX's first award as it was launched to the market February 2016.The DrBicuspid.com Dental Excellence awards recognize the best new products, services, companies, and leaders that set a high standard of excellence in the dental industry. Nominated by readers and curated by a panel of industry experts, the Dental Excellence Awards showcases those products and services that dentists have chosen to provide better patient care and run their practices more effectively."When we first launched Forward Science, it was our goal to provide quality products at an affordable cost," shares Forward Science President and co-founder Brian Pikkula. "Now having our two marquee products, OralID and SalivaMAX, win awards shows our long-term commitment to bettering oral healthcare."Forward Science is optimistic about winning the award again in the future as the company states there are many exciting products in development.Forward Science is a privately held biotechnology company based in Houston, Texas. OralID, Forward Science's flagship product, is an award winning oral cancer screening device that allows clinicians to discover abnormalities that may not be seen under traditional white light examinations. Forward Science quickly expanded its product portfolio in efforts to provide clinicians with a complete oral wellness program to battle the rising trends of oral cancer. With the launch of the ID For Life™ Program, Forward Science has evolved into the industry leader for oral oncology. The ID For Life™ Program includes the following in an effort to change the trends for oral cancer: screening device (OralID), diagnostic tests (CytID, PathID, hpvID, phID), and treatment options (SalivaMAX).To learn more about Forward Science's ID For Life™ Program, or any of their products, visit www.ForwardScience.com or call 855-696-7254.