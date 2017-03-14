News By Tag
CHI Announces Call for Speakers for its Immunogenicity & Bioassay Summit 2017
Immunogenicity Assessment & Clinical Relevance
Overcoming Challenges for Meaningful Evaluation
Immunogenicity Prediction & Control
Regulatory Perspectives, Risk Factors & Management
Optimizing Bioassays for Biologics
Merging Science and Statistical Methods for Successful Biological Assay Development
Bioassays for Immuno-Oncology
Biological Assay Selection, Development, and Standards to Ensure FDA Approval of Novel Immunotherapies
Submission deadline: April 14, 2017
"CHI's Immunogenicity & Bioassay Summit 2017 brings together FDA, academic and industry experts in the field of originator and biosimilar biotherapeutics,"
If you would like to deliver engaging, relevant or new insights at the conferences or symposium scheduled at CHI's Immunogenicity & Bioassay Summit 2017, submit a proposal at http://www.ImmunogenicitySummit.com.
All proposals are subject to review by the Scientific Advisory Committee to ensure the highest quality of the conference program. Please note that due to limited speaking slots, preference is given to pharmaceutical and biotech companies, regulators and those from academia. Additionally, vendors/consultants who provide products and services to these biopharmaceutical companies are offered opportunities for podium presentation slots based on a variety of Corporate Sponsorships.
About Cambridge Healthtech Institute (www.chicorporate.com)
Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI), founded in 1992, is the industry leader in providing superior-quality scientific information to eminent researchers and business experts from top pharmaceutical, biotech, and academic organizations. Delivering an assortment of resources such as events, reports, publications and eNewsletters, CHI's portfolio of products include Cambridge Healthtech Institute Conferences, Barnett Educational Services, Insight Pharma Reports, Cambridge Marketing Consultants, Cambridge Meeting Planners, Knowledge Foundation and Cambridge Healthtech Media Group, which includes Bio-IT World and Clinical Informatics News.
Contact
James Prudhomme
Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI)
***@healthtech.co
