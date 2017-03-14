 
Industry News





CHI Announces Call for Speakers for its Immunogenicity & Bioassay Summit 2017

 
 
NEEDHAM, Mass. - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI) today welcomes speaker proposals for its ninth annual Immunogenicity & Bioassay Summit 2017 being held on October 24-26, 2017 at the Westin Alexandria in Washington, DC. The summit will bring together over 250 directors, scientists and researchers from industry, FDA, and academia to discuss technologies and strategies for safe and efficacious products in the clinic at three co-located Conferences, presented with a new symposium.

Conferences:

Immunogenicity Assessment & Clinical Relevance
Overcoming Challenges for Meaningful Evaluation

Immunogenicity Prediction & Control
Regulatory Perspectives, Risk Factors & Management

Optimizing Bioassays for Biologics
Merging Science and Statistical Methods for Successful Biological Assay Development

Symposium:

Bioassays for Immuno-Oncology
Biological Assay Selection, Development, and Standards to Ensure FDA Approval of Novel Immunotherapies

Submission deadline: April 14, 2017

"CHI's Immunogenicity & Bioassay Summit 2017 brings together FDA, academic and industry experts in the field of originator and biosimilar biotherapeutics," said Dr. Nicole Lyscom, CHI Team Leader and Senior Conference Director. "Since the event's inception, I am amazed by the in-depth, lively discussions in the breakout groups and sessions. Our speakers take a genuine interest in helping others overcome their difficulties with immunogenicity and bioassay development."

If you would like to deliver engaging, relevant or new insights at the conferences or symposium scheduled at CHI's Immunogenicity & Bioassay Summit 2017, submit a proposal at http://www.ImmunogenicitySummit.com.

All proposals are subject to review by the Scientific Advisory Committee to ensure the highest quality of the conference program. Please note that due to limited speaking slots, preference is given to pharmaceutical and biotech companies, regulators and those from academia. Additionally, vendors/consultants who provide products and services to these biopharmaceutical companies are offered opportunities for podium presentation slots based on a variety of Corporate Sponsorships.

About Cambridge Healthtech Institute (www.chicorporate.com)

Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI), founded in 1992, is the industry leader in providing superior-quality scientific information to eminent researchers and business experts from top pharmaceutical, biotech, and academic organizations. Delivering an assortment of resources such as events, reports, publications and eNewsletters, CHI's portfolio of products include Cambridge Healthtech Institute Conferences, Barnett Educational Services, Insight Pharma Reports, Cambridge Marketing Consultants, Cambridge Meeting Planners, Knowledge Foundation and Cambridge Healthtech Media Group, which includes Bio-IT World and Clinical Informatics News.

Contact
James Prudhomme
Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI)
***@healthtech.co
End
Source:
Email:***@healthtech.co
Tags:Immunogenicity, Immuno-oncology, Bioassay
Industry:Medical
Location:Needham - Massachusetts - United States
