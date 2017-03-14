News By Tag
Amateurs, professionals to compete at PBA South Open at Boardwalk Bowl
Event at Boardwalk Bowl benefits Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of America
Boardwalk Bowl Entertainment Center will be the site of the inaugural PBA South Strike Out Crohn's and Colitis Open Pro-Am on Friday, March 24. The event benefits the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of America.
Professional bowler Rhino Page is set to host the event, and scheduled pros include Tommy Jones, Walter Ray Williams Jr., EJ Tackett, Ronnie Russell and Norm Duke.
Bowlers can participate in two ways. For $25, bowlers will receive the Champion for Charity package, which includes a chance to bowl with the professionals, a PBA certificate and a souvenir.
For $40, bowlers will receive the Charitable Competition package, which also includes the chance to compete for monetary prizes.
Both packages allow participants to bowl three games of 3-6-9 with three PBA professionals. The professionals move every game so bowlers can meet and compete with the very best.
A portion of the entry fee will go to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America. Entries must be paid by Friday, March 24, 2017, at noon. Walk-ins are also welcome for $5 more if space is available. The additional $5 collected from walk-ins will go directly to the foundation.
In addition, on Saturday, March 25, there will be a special Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of America Fundraising event. It will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Boardwalk Bowl.
Participants will be able to bowl and will receive shoe rental and a T-shirt, and there will be music and entertainment. Price for the bowling event is $35. General admission and a T-shirt is $20, and a donation and T-shirt is $30. Sign up must be completed by Thursday, March 23. For more information, email CCFASouthOpen@
For more information on the PBA South Open Pro-Am, visit the leagues page of the Boardwalk Bowl website here (http://www.alomabowlingcenters.com/
About Boardwalk Bowl Entertainment Center
Boardwalk Bowl Entertainment Center is one of the largest bowling centers in the Southeast, featuring 80 lanes. With over 100,000 square feet of entertainment space, Boardwalk Bowl is home to a full service restaurant - Brooklyn Bar South, Bonkerz Comedy Club and an arcade. Located at 10749 East Colonial Drive in Orlando, FL, the center is open from 9 a.m. – 12 a.m. on Sunday and Monday, from 9 a.m. – 1 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday and from 9 a.m. – 2 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. For more information about Boardwalk Bowl Entertainment Center, call 407-384-0003 or visit www.AlomaBowlingCenters.com/
Media Contact
Will Wellons
will@wellonscommunications.com
