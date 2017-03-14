Aderco Opens New Singapore Office

End

-- Responding to growing demand for fuel treatment solutions that save costs, maximise uptime and reduce emissions in the maritime sector, leading fuel treatment manufacturer Aderco has opened an operational base in Singapore. Strategically located, the new office forms a mission-critical hub from which to drive the company's growth in this key region as well as combine optimum customer service with closer proximity."With Philippe Lecloux at the helm, we are hitting the ground running with top calibre management in place. Strengthening our presence in Singapore was a logical step for Aderco," says Olivier Baiwir, Aderco International CEO.Philippe Lecloux (Managing Director) heads Aderco Pte. Ltd., spearheading the Aderco group's growth strategy in the dynamic Asia/Pacific/Oceania region. "This is a vast and diverse market and establishing a physical presence at this key crossroads was imperative, both in terms of providing the support our customers have come to expect in a globalized market, and in terms of tailoring our solutions to the demand in this part of the world," says Philippe Lecloux."Our commitment to the maritime sector began 35 years ago, when we started out by solving fuel-related issues for the Canadian ice-breaker fleet. With over 20 million tonnes of fuel treated every year, Aderco is living up to the trust of owners and shipmanagers worldwide. We are continuously improving our solutions to enable the maritime industry to meet today's and tomorrow's challenges,"Philippe Lecloux adds.Aderco enables fuel oil-fired operations to run more cost effectively, more smoothly and more sustainably through advanced fuel treatments. The company develops, manufactures and distributes specialised solutions, including fuel conditioners and lubricity improvers, for the marine/maritime, mining, power generation and transportation sectors. Aderco fuel treatments are 100% vegetal-organic, ashless and metal-free.Philippe Lecloux began his career at sea in 1984, and served 17 years as Chief Engineer on board complex oil and chemical carriers owned, operated and managed by blue-chip European players. He also gained shore-based experience in Italy as Technical Manager, supervising a fleet of ice-class chemical tankers. Philippe Lecloux later moved to Singapore as Technical Director where he developed and successfully headed a new ship management division and various other projects. In 2013, the prestigious Lloyd's List Asia Awards rewarded his team in the Training category. Philippe Lecloux is a graduate of the Antwerp Marine Academy (Belgium).