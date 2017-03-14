News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Aderco Opens New Singapore Office
"With Philippe Lecloux at the helm, we are hitting the ground running with top calibre management in place. Strengthening our presence in Singapore was a logical step for Aderco," says Olivier Baiwir, Aderco International CEO.
Philippe Lecloux (Managing Director) heads Aderco Pte. Ltd., spearheading the Aderco group's growth strategy in the dynamic Asia/Pacific/
"Our commitment to the maritime sector began 35 years ago, when we started out by solving fuel-related issues for the Canadian ice-breaker fleet. With over 20 million tonnes of fuel treated every year, Aderco is living up to the trust of owners and shipmanagers worldwide. We are continuously improving our solutions to enable the maritime industry to meet today's and tomorrow's challenges,"
Aderco enables fuel oil-fired operations to run more cost effectively, more smoothly and more sustainably through advanced fuel treatments. The company develops, manufactures and distributes specialised solutions, including fuel conditioners and lubricity improvers, for the marine/maritime, mining, power generation and transportation sectors. Aderco fuel treatments are 100% vegetal-organic, ashless and metal-free.
Philippe Lecloux began his career at sea in 1984, and served 17 years as Chief Engineer on board complex oil and chemical carriers owned, operated and managed by blue-chip European players. He also gained shore-based experience in Italy as Technical Manager, supervising a fleet of ice-class chemical tankers. Philippe Lecloux later moved to Singapore as Technical Director where he developed and successfully headed a new ship management division and various other projects. In 2013, the prestigious Lloyd's List Asia Awards rewarded his team in the Training category. Philippe Lecloux is a graduate of the Antwerp Marine Academy (Belgium).
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse