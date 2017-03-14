Solvitur Systems Receives U.S. SBA 8(A) Certification LEESBURG, Va. - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Solvitur Systems, LLC is very pleased to announce that the company has been certified as a participant in the U.S. Small Business Administration's 8(a) Business Development Program.



"This is a significant accomplishment for our firm. We are very excited about being accepted into this program. This certification will help us expand our business as we strive to continue to provide high quality consulting services and solutions to our clients," said Solvitur Systems LLC Founder & Managing Director, Mr. Ade Odutola.



Entrance into the SBA's 8(a) business development program was granted after Solvitur Systems successfully completed a very rigorous application and screening process to ensure that it met the high standard for entry into this coveted program. The SBA takes factors such as the technical and managerial experience of the applying firm, the firm's operating history, and the firm's record of performance into consideration.



"In addition to our highly trained team of practitioners and our broad range of Cybersecurity & Information Assurance service offerings, we continue to build an operational infrastructure that will allow us to be more efficient, responsive and adaptable as our business continues to grow," said Mr. Odutola.



About Solvitur Systems, LLC

Solvitur Systems, LLC is a Cybersecurity and Information Assurance consulting firm. We provide cyber risk management and compliance management solutions to commercial and public sector organizations. We are a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) certified 8(a) and HUBZone firm. Our offices are located in Leesburg, VA. For more information, please visit our website:



Contact

Nimi Rodriguez

Solvitur Systems LLC

info@solvitursystems.com Nimi RodriguezSolvitur Systems LLC End -- Solvitur Systems, LLC is very pleased to announce that the company has been certified as a participant in the U.S. Small Business Administration's 8(a) Business Development Program."This is a significant accomplishment for our firm. We are very excited about being accepted into this program. This certification will help us expand our business as we strive to continue to provide high quality consulting services and solutions to our clients," said Solvitur Systems LLC Founder & Managing Director, Mr. Ade Odutola.Entrance into the SBA's 8(a) business development program was granted after Solvitur Systems successfully completed a very rigorous application and screening process to ensure that it met the high standard for entry into this coveted program. The SBA takes factors such as the technical and managerial experience of the applying firm, the firm's operating history, and the firm's record of performance into consideration."In addition to our highly trained team of practitioners and our broad range of Cybersecurity & Information Assurance service offerings, we continue to build an operational infrastructure that will allow us to be more efficient, responsive and adaptable as our business continues to grow," said Mr. Odutola.Solvitur Systems, LLC is a Cybersecurity and Information Assurance consulting firm. We provide cyber risk management and compliance management solutions to commercial and public sector organizations. We are a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) certified 8(a) and HUBZone firm. Our offices are located in Leesburg, VA. For more information, please visit our website: www.solvitursystems.com or call +1 703.348.3544. Source : Solvitur Systems, LLC Email : ***@solvitursystems.com Posted By : ***@solvitursystems.com Tags : Cybersecurity , Information Security , Information Assurance , #govcon , FedRAMP , Fisma , Privacy , Cyber Industry : Computers , Government , Technology Location : Leesburg - Virginia - United States Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

