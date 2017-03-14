News By Tag
1st Annual North Fork Dock Diving Pet Expo Weekend!
Blue Buffalo is the Presenting Sponsor of the event which will benefit three different local organizations:
In addition to the high-flying splashing action that dogs and their owners, can participate in, or watch in amazement, there will be pet vendors to shop at, pet experts to learn from and speak to and brews to enjoy. Along with local and national vendors like, Weruva pet food and Greenport Jerky Company, there will be local dog trainers, adoptable dogs from NFWAL and pet parents can learn about becoming a puppy raiser with CCI.
Spectators can purchase food and brews from the Greenport Brewing Harbor during the event. A wonderful way to spend a weekend on the North Fork of Long Island with your dog, while also helping raise funds and awareness for three different charitable organizations that help the surrounding community.
Champion Dock Diving dogs from Long Island like, Tango Munch Pit Bull and dogs from the tri-state area will be flying through the air making big waves during this event. Tango averages a 22' jump into the pool and travels the country to compete at many DockDog events. His owner Chris Geymayr of West Babylon, NY said, "This will be Tango's 2nd full season of competition and he's a 7-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier we rescued as a small puppy. At the first DockDogs event we brought Tango to, he jumped 15ft on his first jump, we knew he had something special!" Tango is also a well-known dog model and has walked the runway in fashion week and has 22k plus followers on Instagram.
Dog owners that are interested in trying this aquatic dog sport are encouraged to come and let their dogs try it out as well. Dogs that love to swim and have high toy drive often take to it very quickly.
There are competitions throughout each day, Big Air, Speed and Vertical that dog dock diving novices and pros can register to be part of. Dog parents that want to have their dogs compete, or try this sport for the first time, can register in advance at www.dockdogs.com or on site the day of the event. Fees to try out or compete start at $27 per team (dog and handler), for each competition.
This pet friendly event is Free for spectators to attend and enjoy!
"We wanted this event to benefit local organizations that mean a lot to us here on the North Fork and Long Island. Being able to give back to NFWAL, CCI and Burton Potter Post who do so much for the animals and people in our community is something we are very passionate about," said Kimberly Loper Owner of Harbor Pet.
"We are excited to bring the North Fork's first dock diving event, pet expo and fundraiser to our brewery. Our event will bring in businesses from all around the area, help support local and island-wide non-profit organizations and get to see dogs fly through the air and splash in the pool," said Rich Vandenburgh, Co-Founder of Greenport Harbor Brewing Company.
For more information contact Kim Loper of Harbor Pet at (631) 477-1518 or email Info@Harbor-
Official website for the event: www.TheGivingTank.org/
***Sponsorship and Vendor Opportunities Available***
About Greenport Harbor Brewing Company: Greenport Harbor Brewing Company was established in 2009 by two long time friends John Liegey from NY and Rich Vandenburgh from Boston, who met in college and had to drink what beer they could afford in those days. As the years went on, the better the beer they consumed, the more they were consumed by it. Rich and John learned everything about beer; they tasted it, studied it, and brewed it - all in pursuits of one day starting their own brewery. Today they have two brewing locations on Carpenter Street in Greenport and a bottling plant, tasting room and brand new restaurant opening in early 2017 in Peconic, N.Y. You can find their beer in bottle and on-tap across Long Island, New York City, Upstate New York and Connecticut. Their brews have been featured in the Village Voice, Newsday, TimeOutNY, and the Wall Street Journal amongst others.
About Harbor Pet:
Harbor Pet offers Dog & Cat Grooming, Hourly Boarding, and has a Full Dog Treat Bakery on premise. Pet owners will enjoy a lavish and unique selection of pet toys, clothing, pet food and supplies for dog and cat pet owners. Harbor Pet provides top quality pet food and now has a freezer selection for raw dog food brands. The boutique provides many items for day-trippers and boaters coming in to visit Greenport and supplies for the local pet owner to stock up on. Grooming services are available by appointment. Store ours: Monday – Saturday, 10am – 5pm and Sunday, 10am- 4pm. Harbor Pet is located at 120 Main Street, Greenport, NY 11944 on the south side of the street! The phone number to the boutique is (631) 477-1518. Harbor Pet's owner, Kim Loper has been Featured on News 12's Animal Island, Fios 1, MyLITV, in Pet Product News International Magazine, Pet Age Magazine, Newsday, Suffolk Times and other publications.
