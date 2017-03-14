 
News By Tag
* Moreniche Diet Affiliate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bromley
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514


MoreNiche affiliate network announces the launch of Di.et

The MoreNiche network announces the launch of Di.et, a new weight loss plan that will be the network's first ebook affiliate programme.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Moreniche Diet Affiliate

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Bromley - London, Greater - England

Subject:
* Features

BROMLEY, England - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- By launching its first ebook offer, MoreNiche is aiming to emulate the success of Clickbank, which has an ebook customer base of over 200 million and offers a range of well-known diet products. By expanding into the ebook market, MoreNiche aims to provide greater choice to its loyal affiliates, while bringing in new affiliates who prefer to promote digital products.

The Di.et offer will earn affiliates a huge 80% commission and three after-sale upsell products provide the opportunity to make over $125 on every sale. All affiliates will also have the benefit of MoreNiche's high-quality affiliate manager support and a wide range of resources to get the most out of their campaigns. MoreNiche's bespoke benefits club system offers protection from chargebacks for affiliates who make more than 50 sales a month.

In welcoming the addition of this weight loss affiliate programme to their network, Kirstie Gascoyne, Operations Director at MoreNiche said that the launch represented an expansion of the company's scope and was in tune with recent developments in the health industry:

"So far MoreNiche has focused on physical products such as drinks, pills and patches, but in recent years there has been an increase in interest for a more holistic approach, as advertisers seek to offer diet and exercise advice to supplement their physical health products. The launch of Di.et represents MoreNiche's first digital affiliate programme and once again shows our commitment to giving our affiliates what they need in this ever changing market."

Founded in 2003, the MoreNiche affiliate network (https://moreniche.com) focuses on the high commission end of the health and beauty niche, and has gone from strength to strength since launching the first weight loss supplement programme in 2006.

For further information & photography

Andy Brown

Reality PR

07803940559

Contact
Andy Brown
***@realitypr.co.uk
End
Source:MoreNiche
Email:***@realitypr.co.uk Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Reality PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share