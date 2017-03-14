News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
MoreNiche affiliate network announces the launch of Di.et
The MoreNiche network announces the launch of Di.et, a new weight loss plan that will be the network's first ebook affiliate programme.
The Di.et offer will earn affiliates a huge 80% commission and three after-sale upsell products provide the opportunity to make over $125 on every sale. All affiliates will also have the benefit of MoreNiche's high-quality affiliate manager support and a wide range of resources to get the most out of their campaigns. MoreNiche's bespoke benefits club system offers protection from chargebacks for affiliates who make more than 50 sales a month.
In welcoming the addition of this weight loss affiliate programme to their network, Kirstie Gascoyne, Operations Director at MoreNiche said that the launch represented an expansion of the company's scope and was in tune with recent developments in the health industry:
"So far MoreNiche has focused on physical products such as drinks, pills and patches, but in recent years there has been an increase in interest for a more holistic approach, as advertisers seek to offer diet and exercise advice to supplement their physical health products. The launch of Di.et represents MoreNiche's first digital affiliate programme and once again shows our commitment to giving our affiliates what they need in this ever changing market."
Founded in 2003, the MoreNiche affiliate network (https://moreniche.com) focuses on the high commission end of the health and beauty niche, and has gone from strength to strength since launching the first weight loss supplement programme in 2006.
For further information & photography
Andy Brown
Reality PR
07803940559
Contact
Andy Brown
***@realitypr.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse