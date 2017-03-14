News By Tag
Rural Sourcing Earns Recognition as New Mexico Family-Friendly Workplace for Second Consecutive Year
"Our colleagues are like our own family, so we strive to provide top-of-the-line benefits for them to create a well-balanced work/family lifestyle that ensures that not only is everyone taken care of but that the burden of care and well-being is lifted," said Margaux Kaynard, vice president of human resources.
"As we grow the state's economy, we have the opportunity to be a national leader in offering New Mexicans workplaces that help companies attract and keep the best workers," said Giovanna Rossi, head of Family Friendly New Mexico. "Implementing family-friendly policies can be a simple, concrete investment a company can make to ensure it can compete for highly qualified employees. Studies have shown that costs associated with creating family-friendly benefits are more than made up for in improved productivity, employee morale and employee retention."
The New Mexico Task Force on Work Life Balance has created an online business award called the New Mexico Family Friendly Business Award, to recognize and celebrate New Mexico businesses that have family friendly policies in place, including paid leave, health support, work schedules and economic support. The statewide task force was created by the New Mexico State Legislature in 2010. For more information, visit http://www.nmfamilyfriendlybusiness.com.
About Rural Sourcing Inc.
Rural Sourcing Inc. (RSI) is changing the IT outsourcing experience with a cost effective, agile approach to software development, support and maintenance of critical business and cloud applications. By providing an alternative to offshore outsourcing, RSI eliminates the obstacles of time zones, distance, language, and geopolitical risks. With development centers strategically located throughout the United States, RSI leverages untapped, highly skilled IT resources in tier two and three cities to provide world-class solutions for Fortune 1000 clients across various industries including pharmaceutical, healthcare, hi-tech, insurance and consumer & retail goods. For more information, visit https://www.ruralsourcing.com.
