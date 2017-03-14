OnPar Technologies Receives the Winston-Salem Chamber Of Commerce's Salute To Business Award!

Media Contact

-- OnPar Technologies, a North Carolina IT Support Company, has received the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce's Salute to Business Award. Honorees are selected for outstanding contributions to the business community and continued support of the Chamber.The award is co-sponsored by the Greater Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce and the Twin City Quarter. Also in attendance of the ceremony was the Winston-Salem Journal.Donna Hall, Director of Business Development for OnPar Technologies stated, "Being an active member of the Winston Salem Chamber plays a vital role in the success of OnPar Technologies. The relationships we form with other members helps to fuel that success. We are very proud to accept the Salute to Business Award from the Winston Salem Chamber of Commerce."OnPar Technologies is a Managed Services and IT Solution provider dedicated to helping businesses unleash opportunities through the implementation of innovative technology that is simple and integrated to compete and profit in the digital age. OnPar is one of the top Microsoft Partners in the United States offering a service and support experience second to none.