News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
OnPar Technologies Receives the Winston-Salem Chamber Of Commerce's Salute To Business Award!
The award is co-sponsored by the Greater Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce and the Twin City Quarter. Also in attendance of the ceremony was the Winston-Salem Journal.
Donna Hall, Director of Business Development for OnPar Technologies stated, "Being an active member of the Winston Salem Chamber plays a vital role in the success of OnPar Technologies. The relationships we form with other members helps to fuel that success. We are very proud to accept the Salute to Business Award from the Winston Salem Chamber of Commerce."
OnPar Technologies is a Managed Services and IT Solution provider dedicated to helping businesses unleash opportunities through the implementation of innovative technology that is simple and integrated to compete and profit in the digital age. OnPar is one of the top Microsoft Partners in the United States offering a service and support experience second to none.
http://www.onpartech.com
Media Contact
919-926-9619
***@onpartech.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse