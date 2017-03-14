News By Tag
ManeGain Regulation A+ Stock Approved by the SEC
ManeGain becomes the first company in Austin Texas to be qualified by the SEC to sell registered Series A Preferred Stock to the General Public
Regulation A+ stock is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and allows startups the ability to sell a company's stock directly to both qualified and non-qualified investors.
"It has been a long hard slog to get this to point," quotes Barry Thornton, ManeGain's Chairman and co-founder. "Due to changes in the FDA regulations, it became necessary for ManeGain to go through the costly process of obtaining 510K for our HairGrower and that required the company to raise additional capital. Being a consumer facing company, we had to look to non-traditional means to do so, and Regulation A+ was just the ticket," Mr. Thornton added.
Jeffrey Fry, ManeGain's CEO and President adds, "In 2012 the JOBSAct was passed to allow startups the ability to sell registered stock directly to the public, bypassing the investment bankers and stock brokerages."
The company plans on begin sales if its stock sometime in March 2017. All of ManeGain's filling documents can be found on the SEC's Edgar site (www.sec.gov/
Jeffrey Fry
512-632-3080
***@manegain.com
