Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514

ManeGain Regulation A+ Stock Approved by the SEC

ManeGain becomes the first company in Austin Texas to be qualified by the SEC to sell registered Series A Preferred Stock to the General Public
 
 
AUSTIN, Texas - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- ManeGain, the leader in all-natural hair regrowth and rejuvenation technology, has received qualification for its Regulation A+ stock offering.  They become the first company in Austin, Texas and the fifth in the state of Texas to offer stock directly to the public through this capital acquisition vehicle.

Regulation A+ stock is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and allows startups the ability to sell a company's stock directly to both qualified and non-qualified investors.

"It has been a long hard slog to get this to point," quotes Barry Thornton, ManeGain's Chairman and co-founder. "Due to changes in the FDA regulations, it became necessary for ManeGain to go through the costly process of obtaining 510K for our HairGrower and that required the company to raise additional capital. Being a consumer facing company, we had to look to non-traditional means to do so, and Regulation A+ was just the ticket," Mr. Thornton added.

Jeffrey Fry, ManeGain's CEO and President adds, "In 2012 the JOBSAct was passed to allow startups the ability to sell registered stock directly to the public, bypassing the investment bankers and stock brokerages." Mr. Fry continues with, "This in essence is like a "mini-IPO. By bypassing the middlemen usually associated with an initial public offering (IPO), everyday consumers can now potentially enjoy the extraordinary returns that were traditionally reserved for the well-heeled investors, bankers, and venture capitalists."

The company plans on begin sales if its stock sometime in March 2017. All of ManeGain's filling documents can be found on the SEC's Edgar site (www.sec.gov/edgar/ (https://searchwww.sec.gov/EDGARFSClient/jsp/EDGAR_MainAcc...)). The company is using FundAmerica (www.fundamerica.com) as its transfer agent and will be using them when the stock is purchased to hold money in escrow until it is disbursed.

