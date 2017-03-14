Servion to showcase latest versions of its CX Platforms at Customer Contact Week 2017

Servion logo

-- Servion Global Solutions, a global Customer Experience Management specialist, today announced that it will showcase the 2017 version of its CX Platforms at the Customer Contact Week Conference and Expo, Novotel London West in UK, to be held 20- 22March. This is the first time the event is being hosted in UK and Servion is a platinum sponsor.Over the past two decades, Servion has been empowering organizations to deliver seamless Customer Experience. Currently, Servion supports over 10 billion customer interactions annually across 60 countries in 6 continents through its CX-Platforms viz., ServDesign, ServIntuit, ServInsights, ServCloud, and ServCareAt CCW Europe, Servion will showcase two of its Customer Experience analytics platforms – ServIntuit& ServInsightsServIntuit is an Omni-channel Customer Experience Management platform that enables enterprises to deliver seamless customer experience across all interaction channels. ServIntuit has helped enterprises to increase customer identification by over 30% and self-service by over 25%. It also significantly increases first call resolution (FCR) & reduces customer effort score (CES).: ServInsights is a Multi-channel contact center analytics platform, that integrates data from multiple customer interaction channels along enterprise information systems such as CRM and data warehouse to provide a 360 degree view of the contact center. ServInsights can cut down the time taken for Contact Center reports by an estimated 85%.As a Platinum sponsor, Servion will also be hosting a group discussion which will be moderated by, Advisor to Servion and, Vice President, Managed Services and Cloud, Servion Global Solutions.Commenting on this, "Customer Contact Week brings together customer experience professionals from organizations - large and small across all industries in Europe. We are excited to be a part of CCW Europe and look forward to connecting with customers."Servion enables business transformation for enterprises in the area of customer experience management (CEM). Over the past two decades, Servion has evolved from being a single channel (voice) interaction expert to being an industry pioneer in omnichannel customer experience. Servion manages over 10 billion customer interactions annually across 60 countries in 6 continents. Three out of the top 5 banks, 2 out of top 5 insurance firms & 5 out of the top 10 telcos work with Servion to improve their customer experience.