Country(s)
Industry News
Armstrong Air & Heating Wins For A Fourth Time
Pulse of the City awards Armstrong, an HVAC contractor, for 4 years consecutively.
We are proud to announce our consecutive fourth win of the annual Pulse Award for Customer Satisfaction in 2017 by the Pulse of the City Center. We have been serving the residents of Winter Garden, Fla., for the last 35 years as one of the most reliable and well-known HVAC contractors in the area. It is only due to our stern commitment to provide the best customer service and products that our firm has achieved a distinguished status among various HVAC contractors in the city.
The Pulse of the City, in association with The Stirling Center for Excellence, annually researches and builds a list of the top companies in every major city of Florida based on how significant the products and customer services they provide are.
The method applied by The Pulse of the City Center to judge each company stature involves various rigorous elements and a lengthy study of their products/services. Our firm, Armstrong Air & Heating, has been constantly proving itself above average when it comes to providing superior HVAC services and customer satisfaction.
By winning the fourth consecutive Pulse Award for Customer Satisfaction in 2017, we are ever more vigilant and eager to provide more innovative HVAC solutions and elegant customer support to our highly valued residential and commercial clients.
Armstrong Air & Heating strictly follows the standards set forth by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency while being an eco-friendly organization. We are hopeful to stay as one of your most favorite HVAC contractors in the city for the foreseeable future and keep receiving accolades that only become possible because of the satisfaction of our valued customers.
Find out more at Orlando Air Conditioning.
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse