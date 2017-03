Rock singer Daniel Trigger donates sales of "Reach Out" to charity supporting victims of bullying

West Midlands rock singer songwriter is donating all proceeds of sales of his single "Reach Out" to the Diana Award Anti-Bullying Campaign. Father of two teenagers, he wrote the song after seeing shocking bullying videos on social media

--with Rock Singer Songwriterto support theWest Midlands based rock singer/songwriter Daniel Trigger has written and recorded a powerful anthemic single, "Reach Out" with a positive, uplifting message supporting the victims of bullying, and he is donating proceeds to a national anti-bullying charity.All proceeds will be donated directly to the Diana Award Anti-Bullying Campaign.Daniel saidNow we want to change things round and use social media in a positive way, together with the power of music, to raise money for the charity and to highlight that there is help and support out there! As the song's hook line says "Remember you are not alone"Watch the video for the song on youtube at https://youtu.be/ oF47J6UNoc4 Daniel is donating the proceeds of all sales of downloads of the single, which is available from his Bandcamp store at https://danieltrigger.bandcamp.com/ track/reach- out for just 79p (or of course people can pay more if they wish to give a bigger donation) to the Anti-Bullying Campaign which is part of the Diana Award charity, whose mission is to create awareness and reduce bullying, with various projects, including their Anti-Bullying Ambassadors programme in schools, and their #standuptobullying campaign.Daniel wrote, sings, plays most of the instruments, and produced the song, which also features his wife Sally Trigger on backing vocals. They have already been interviewed on BBC Radio about the song, and Daniel has been invited to give a Skype interview with a radio station in California about this and his other charitable work (he is donating the proceeds of sales of his back catalogue to the Marie Curie charity).Daniel will be appearing with his band at the International Pop Overthrow Festival at the Cavern Club in Liverpool on May 18this year.Links:Daniel Trigger website: www.danieltrigger.netDaniel Trigger Facebook profile: https://www.facebook.com/daniel.trigger.9Daniel Trigger Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/DanielTriggerSingerSongwriterDaniel Trigger Twitter: @daniel_trigger https://twitter.com/daniel_triggerDaniel Trigger Bandcamp store: https://danieltrigger.bandcamp.com/track/reach-outDaniel Trigger Youtube direct link for the video for the song: https://youtu.be/oF47J6UNoc4Daniel Trigger Management website: http://www.aspiremusicmanagement.co.uk/danieltrigger.htmlThe Diana Award Anti-Bullying Campaign: http://www.antibullyingpro.comFor more information, request a copy of the lyrics, arrange interviews or any other enquiries please contact Daniel's manager, Melanie Perrett, at mel@aspiremusicmanagement.co.uk