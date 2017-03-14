 
Rock singer Daniel Trigger donates sales of "Reach Out" to charity supporting victims of bullying

West Midlands rock singer songwriter is donating all proceeds of sales of his single "Reach Out" to the Diana Award Anti-Bullying Campaign. Father of two teenagers, he wrote the song after seeing shocking bullying videos on social media
 
 
March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- "REACH OUT" with Rock Singer Songwriter DANIEL  TRIGGER

to support the  DIANA AWARD ANTI-BULLYING CAMPAIGN

   West Midlands based rock singer/songwriter Daniel Trigger has written and recorded a powerful anthemic single, "Reach Out" with a positive, uplifting message supporting the victims of bullying, and he is donating proceeds to a national anti-bullying charity.
All proceeds will be donated directly to the Diana Award Anti-Bullying Campaign.

   Daniel said "Aside from my many years' experience as a rock artist, I am also the father of 2 children. Last year, I watched - as many did - some viral videos on the internet, of children being bullied. One video in particular showed a group of lads beating another lad unconscious in the woods - I was very moved and deeply horrified by this, and have since written a song in support of those being bullied called 'Reach Out'."

  Now we want to change things round and use social media in a positive way, together with the power of music, to raise money for the charity and to highlight that there is help and support out there! As the song's hook line says "Remember you are not alone"

  Watch the video for the song on youtube at https://youtu.be/oF47J6UNoc4



 Daniel is donating the proceeds of all sales of downloads of the single, which is available from his Bandcamp store at  https://danieltrigger.bandcamp.com/track/reach-out for just 79p (or of course people can pay more if they wish to give a bigger donation) to the Anti-Bullying Campaign which is part of the Diana Award charity, whose mission is to create awareness and reduce bullying, with various projects, including their Anti-Bullying Ambassadors programme in schools, and their #standuptobullying campaign.

  Daniel wrote, sings, plays most of the instruments, and produced the song, which also features his wife Sally Trigger on backing vocals. They have already been interviewed on BBC Radio about the song, and Daniel has been invited to give a Skype interview with a radio station in California about this and his other charitable work (he is donating the proceeds of sales of his back catalogue to the Marie Curie charity).

  Daniel will be appearing with his band at the International Pop Overthrow Festival at the Cavern Club in Liverpool on May 18th this year.

Daniel Trigger website: www.danieltrigger.net
Daniel Trigger Facebook profile:  https://www.facebook.com/daniel.trigger.9
Daniel Trigger Facebook page:  https://www.facebook.com/DanielTriggerSingerSongwriter
Daniel Trigger Twitter:  @daniel_trigger  https://twitter.com/daniel_trigger
Daniel Trigger Bandcamp store: https://danieltrigger.bandcamp.com/track/reach-out
Daniel Trigger Youtube direct link for the video for the song: https://youtu.be/oF47J6UNoc4
Daniel Trigger Management website:  http://www.aspiremusicmanagement.co.uk/danieltrigger.html
The Diana Award Anti-Bullying Campaign:  http://www.antibullyingpro.com

For more information, request a copy of the lyrics, arrange interviews or any other enquiries please contact Daniel's manager, Melanie Perrett, at mel@aspiremusicmanagement.co.uk

Click to Share