News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Rock singer Daniel Trigger donates sales of "Reach Out" to charity supporting victims of bullying
West Midlands rock singer songwriter is donating all proceeds of sales of his single "Reach Out" to the Diana Award Anti-Bullying Campaign. Father of two teenagers, he wrote the song after seeing shocking bullying videos on social media
to support the DIANA AWARD ANTI-BULLYING CAMPAIGN
West Midlands based rock singer/songwriter Daniel Trigger has written and recorded a powerful anthemic single, "Reach Out" with a positive, uplifting message supporting the victims of bullying, and he is donating proceeds to a national anti-bullying charity.
All proceeds will be donated directly to the Diana Award Anti-Bullying Campaign.
Daniel said "Aside from my many years' experience as a rock artist, I am also the father of 2 children. Last year, I watched - as many did - some viral videos on the internet, of children being bullied. One video in particular showed a group of lads beating another lad unconscious in the woods - I was very moved and deeply horrified by this, and have since written a song in support of those being bullied called 'Reach Out'."
Now we want to change things round and use social media in a positive way, together with the power of music, to raise money for the charity and to highlight that there is help and support out there! As the song's hook line says "Remember you are not alone"
Watch the video for the song on youtube at https://youtu.be/
Daniel is donating the proceeds of all sales of downloads of the single, which is available from his Bandcamp store at https://danieltrigger.bandcamp.com/
Daniel wrote, sings, plays most of the instruments, and produced the song, which also features his wife Sally Trigger on backing vocals. They have already been interviewed on BBC Radio about the song, and Daniel has been invited to give a Skype interview with a radio station in California about this and his other charitable work (he is donating the proceeds of sales of his back catalogue to the Marie Curie charity).
Daniel will be appearing with his band at the International Pop Overthrow Festival at the Cavern Club in Liverpool on May 18th this year.
Links:
Daniel Trigger website: www.danieltrigger.net
Daniel Trigger Facebook profile: https://
Daniel Trigger Facebook page: https://
Daniel Trigger Twitter: @daniel_
Daniel Trigger Bandcamp store: https://danieltrigger.bandcamp.com/
Daniel Trigger Youtube direct link for the video for the song: https://youtu.be/
Daniel Trigger Management website: http://www.aspiremusicmanagement.co.uk/
The Diana Award Anti-Bullying Campaign: http://www.antibullyingpro.com
For more information, request a copy of the lyrics, arrange interviews or any other enquiries please contact Daniel's manager, Melanie Perrett, at mel@aspiremusicmanagement.co.uk
Contact
Aspire Music Management
***@aspiremusicmanagement.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse