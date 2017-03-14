News By Tag
Garden City Realty recognizes its February agents of the month
In 2015 McCabe was the firm's top selling agent of the month in March and May, the top listing agent in July, as well as the firm's top selling agent of the first quarter.
McCabe has been selling real estate in the Surfside Beach, Garden City Beach and Murrells Inlet areas since 1978 and received his broker's designation in 1983. He joined Garden City Realty in 1998. Although he specializes in listing and selling oceanfront properties he is well-versed in the real estate markets east of U.S. Highway Business 17 from the south end of Myrtle Beach to the Litchfield Beach and Pawleys Island area. He can be contacted at DMcCabe@GardenCityRealty.com, 843-652-4237, or 843-283-2177.
Clay was recently named the Coastal Carolinas Association of REALTORS (CCAR) 2016 Realtor of the Year. Likewise, Clay was inducted as 2017 CCAR president on December 9, 2016. He was the firm's top listing and selling agent for the first quarter of 2016. Additionally, he was top listing agent for March and October 2016. Clay is a member of the Coastal Carolinas Association of REALTORS Board of Directors. Additionally, he is the acting treasurer of CCAR and is a member of the Raft and Community Outreach committees.
Clay has been with Garden City Realty since 2001. He is an active member of the National Association of REALTORS, the South Carolina Association of REALTORS, and the Coastal Carolinas Association of REALTORS. He has earned the Accredited Buyer Representative (ABR), Real Estate Owned Specialist (REOS), Graduate REALTOR® Institute (GRI), and Senior Real Estate Specialist (SRES) designations. Clay is available at 843-652-4246 or NClay@GardenCityRealty.com.
Garden City Realty, Inc. is a Garden City Beach, South Carolina based full-service real estate firm that provides real estate, vacation rentals, and vacation property management services to sellers, buyers, visitors, and vacation property owners. Established in 1973, Garden City Realty, Inc. is a top-ranking firm within the local MLS, with more than one-half billion in sales volume throughout the past 20 years. Garden City Realty, Inc. has world-renowned and local affiliations, a global referral network, and award-winning real estate specialists and accredited buyer representatives.
For more information about Garden City Realty, Inc., please contact Christi Wickliffe-Bessinger, Director of Advertising and Marketing, at 843-652-4290 or CBessinger@GardenCityRealty.com or visit www.GardenCityRealty.com and www.WhyGardenCityRealty.com. (http://www.WhyGardenCityRealty.com)
Christi Bessinger
