Industry News





90th Anniversary Mass with Cardinal Timothy Dolan

 
 
Listed Under

BRONX, N.Y. - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- His Eminence Cardinal Timothy Dolan will celebrate Mass at Mount Saint Michael Academy to mark the 90th anniversary of the school on Monday, March 27, 2017.

On September 13, 1926, the first day of school, the Marist Brothers welcomed 62 students to Mount Saint Michael Academy. Since that time The Mount has educated generations of young men in the Marist tradition providing them with a high quality Catholic education while teaching them to be "good Christians and good people with hearts that know no bounds."

Over the past nine decades the school has graduated over 20,000 students. They came as boys and left as men. Mount graduates have gone on to contribute to society in every walk of life and in the process have made the world a better place.

The anniversary Mass is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. on the campus in the school gymnasium. A record-breaking 1,400 guests are expected to attend, including students, alumni, faculty, friends and a number of Marist brothers from across the country. The Mass is the second of two big events to celebrate this momentous occasion in the school's rich history. The Anniversary celebration began with a Gala Dinner on the October 1, 2016. Over 250 alumni, students, faculty, and friends joined together to celebrate a near-century of service.

In addition to the school's 90th anniversary, the 2016-2017 academic year also marks the 200th anniversary of the founding of the Marist Brothers. This year of prayer and reflection is being celebrated by all the branches of the Marist Family.

About Mount St. Michael Academy

Mount Saint Michael Academy, in the tradition of the Marist Brothers of the Schools, provides a Catholic, college preparatory education to a brotherhood of young men, grades 6 through 12. For more information, visit www.mtstmichael.org

Media Contact
Lisa Bennett
7185156400
***@mtstmichael.org
Source:
Email:***@mtstmichael.org Email Verified
