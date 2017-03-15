 

March 2017
Gene Therapy for Rare Diseases: Challenges and opportunities encountered

 
Orphan Drugs & Rare Diseases Europe | 15th - 16th May 2017
Orphan Drugs & Rare Diseases Europe | 15th - 16th May 2017
LONDON - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Throughout the past decade, the orphan drug landscape has undergone a considerable amount of maturing. As a result, an increasing amount of orphan drugs are being approved, while pharma and biotech's get closer to revealing new and innovative therapies for rare disease patients. The focus of pharmaceutical and biotech companies has now shifted from early stage challenges to strategies on commercialisation, marketing, pricing and reimbursement.

The orphan drug landscape is predicted to reach an estimated $191 billion by 2019, however there cannot be success without challenges.  With Germany having one of the toughest pricing policies in Europe, this year's Orphan Drugs and Rare Diseases Europe conference will create an open dialogue between speakers and delegates to discuss the reasons propelling companies to become more commercial and reclaiming the investments from years of research and development in addition to exploring how payers, pharma, biotech and patient organisations are preparing to participate in and leverage the growing orphan drugs and rare diseases industry.

Topical areas of discussion will focus on Orphan Diseases and the patient: Patients and the Internet; Europe's Regulatory Landscape: Opportunities and challenges; Growing the Market: Handling emergencies in the middle of crisis; Pricing Strategy: How to establish a foundation for reimbursement; Clinical Trials: From Early Drug Development to Patient Recruitment; Key Economic Drivers in the Orphan Market: What is driving the Industry and the Role of Governments and much more.

There is currently a £100 early bird discount for all bookings made before 31st March.

Orphan Drugs and Rare Diseases Europe 2017
15th – 16th May 2017
Berlin, Germany
www.orphandrugs-event.com/prlog

