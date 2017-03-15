Country(s)
Gene Therapy for Rare Diseases: Challenges and opportunities encountered
The orphan drug landscape is predicted to reach an estimated $191 billion by 2019, however there cannot be success without challenges. With Germany having one of the toughest pricing policies in Europe, this year's Orphan Drugs and Rare Diseases Europe conference will create an open dialogue between speakers and delegates to discuss the reasons propelling companies to become more commercial and reclaiming the investments from years of research and development in addition to exploring how payers, pharma, biotech and patient organisations are preparing to participate in and leverage the growing orphan drugs and rare diseases industry.
Topical areas of discussion will focus on Orphan Diseases and the patient: Patients and the Internet; Europe's Regulatory Landscape: Opportunities and challenges; Growing the Market: Handling emergencies in the middle of crisis; Pricing Strategy: How to establish a foundation for reimbursement;
Orphan Drugs and Rare Diseases Europe 2017
15th – 16th May 2017
Berlin, Germany
