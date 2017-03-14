News By Tag
PodsystemM2M & Wyssen Increase Safety of Ski Season by Deploying Resilient IoT Connectivity
PodsystemM2M's Best signal Multi-Network SIMs have been selected to provide connectivity for Wyssen's avalanche towers
Wyssen's solution has been designed to detect and prevent avalanches using various monitoring systems (radars, infrasound sensors, geophones etc.) and artificial triggering techniques with explosive charges. Wyssen designs and manufactures avalanche towers, which are solar powered and fitted with a deployment box holding the battery, electronics and the charges. A sophisticated algorithm in combination with sensors are used to provide an early warning of increasing avalanche activity in a given area based on detection of infrasound emissions. All the data monitored by the towers, including feedback from weather stations, results from radar installations and sensors and footage from the cameras is sent to a central control centre where it can be analysed. Should action be required, an explosive charge can be detonated once it is confirmed no humans are in the danger area.
Due to the remote nature of the towers and the need for resilient, mission critical connectivity, Wyssen has decided to integrate best signal, multi-network SIM cards into its devices. The PodsystemM2M solution has been designed with these requirements in mind, including global connectivity across multiple networks on one SIM card, connection to the best signal on device start-up and the ability to automatically swap to a back-up network if signal is lost, giving the most reliable and flexible coverage for Wyssen´s devices wherever they may be situated. "The flexibility of the Podsystem M2M SIM card was paramount, explains Bejamin Meier, engineer at Wyssen. We wanted a single SIM card, interchangeable for each device that makes up our system. This makes management of the SIMs simple and straightforward."
Charles Towers-Clark, Managing Director of Podsystem Ltd. added; "Wyssen´s solution is an excellent example of how the IoT and Big Data can help improve our lives. The combination of Wyssen's state-of-the-
About PodsystemM2M
PodsystemM2M is a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) specializing in global data connectivity solutions for the M2M/IoT market. Our expertise, dedication to innovation, and comprehensive range of products and services helps companies to develop resilient, future-proof M2M/IoT solutions. The flexibility, control, support, and exceptional customer service PodsystemM2M offers allows our customers to get to market quickly and grow their businesses. For more information please visit our website: www.podsystemm2m.com.
About Wyssen
Wyssen Avalanche Control AG is market leader in Switzerland, Austria and Norway and known worldwide for highly innovative and rock solid solutions for preventive avalanche control: "Safety through innovation" is the brand statement.
The value propositions besides the aforementioned avalanche towers include, avalanche detection systems, weather stations as well as services providing avalanche control as a complete solution in addition to the equipment.
