Atmosphere is electrifying here on Day One at CeBIT 2017: SearchNative is feeling excited

This is the epitome of technology, the next generation of IT @ CeBIT 2017 Germany - 1st Day. SearchNative is ready to engage with the world at CeBIT 2017, from 20 to 24 March at Hannover.
 
 
HANNOVER, Germany - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Everyone is left speechless by the latest avatar of technology at CeBIT 2017. Its day 01 at CeBIT 2017 and what an amazing opening the exhibition has received. Dr. Angela Merkel - The Chancellor of Germany; Shinzo Abe - The Prime Minister of Japan and Shri Ram P Deswal - Vice-Consul at Consulate General of India, Hamburg; were at the exhibition, browsing through latest IT innovations at CeBIT 2017. Since 1999, Deutsche Messe AG has been organizing CeBIT in many countries including India, China, Australia, USA and Turkey, on a regular basis.

On an opening day, a Workshop / Camp on the Internet of Things, Conference on International Cyber Security & CeBIT Digital Summit, and the CeBIT Japan Summit saw huge interest from the visitors and exhibitors both. SearchNative feels excited looking at the innovative vision and sheer excellence of all the exhibitors and Start-ups. From Artificial intelligence to Cloud Technology, from Cyber Security to 5G Connectivity and from Virtual Reality to Internet of Things; every exhibit at CeBIT 2017 is enchanting. With such a passion for technology and floods of energy, the atmosphere here feels full of possibilities.

"There are 3000 exhibitors from 70 countries, displaying their innovations to more than 200,000 visitors. A sushi robot to High-tech Drones, From Exo-skeleton for Paraplegic Patients to Mission to the Moon, from Computing Shirt to Electric Super-cars; here at CeBIT, we feel the time has jumped 20 years in future." Says Gautam Sharma, CEO of SearchNative.

SearchNative at CeBIT:

At Hall No. 4, Stand D11/1; SearchNative is exhibiting its unique expertise in Mobile Apps, Web Design and Development, Digital Marketing and IT Solutions for FMCG, Healthcare, Real Estate and Lifestyle industries.

An appointment can be booked with the SearchNative experts at CeBIT 2017, on their website http://www.searchnative.com/cebit/

Media Contact
Gautam Sharma - CEO
SearchNative India Pvt. Ltd.
+919662912613
info@searchnative.com
