Atmosphere is electrifying here on Day One at CeBIT 2017: SearchNative is feeling excited

This is the epitome of technology, the next generation of IT @ CeBIT 2017 Germany - 1st Day. SearchNative is ready to engage with the world at CeBIT 2017, from 20 to 24 March at Hannover.

SearchNative Team at CeBIT, Germany

Media Contact

Gautam Sharma - CEO

SearchNative India Pvt. Ltd.

+919662912613

-- Everyone is left speechless by the latest avatar of technology at. Itsand what an amazing opening the exhibition has received.- The Chancellor of Germany;- The Prime Minister of Japan and- Vice-Consul at Consulate General of India, Hamburg; were at the exhibition, browsing through latest IT innovations at CeBIT 2017. Since 1999, Deutsche Messe AG has been organizing CeBIT in many countries including India, China, Australia, USA and Turkey, on a regular basis.On an opening day, a Workshop / Camp on the Internet of Things, Conference on International Cyber Security & CeBIT Digital Summit, and the CeBIT Japan Summit saw huge interest from the visitors and exhibitors both. SearchNative feels excited looking at the innovative vision and sheer excellence of all the exhibitors and Start-ups. From Artificial intelligence to Cloud Technology, from Cyber Security to 5G Connectivity and from Virtual Reality to Internet of Things; every exhibit at CeBIT 2017 is enchanting. With such a passion for technology and floods of energy, the atmosphere here feels full of possibilities."There are, displaying their innovations to more than 200,000 visitors. A sushi robot to High-tech Drones, From Exo-skeleton for Paraplegic Patients to Mission to the Moon, from Computing Shirt to Electric Super-cars; here at CeBIT, we feel the time has jumped 20 years in future." Says Gautam Sharma, CEO of SearchNative.At Hall No. 4, Stand D11/1; SearchNative is exhibiting its unique expertise in Mobile Apps, Web Design and Development, Digital Marketing and IT Solutions for FMCG, Healthcare, Real Estate and Lifestyle industries.An appointment can be booked with the, on their website http://www.searchnative.com/ cebit/