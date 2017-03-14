 
Industry News





Gracepoint Homes Introduces Southern Patio Series in Stillwater's New Chapel Neighborhood

Priced from the low $400's, New Home Designs Maximize Outdoor Living
 
 
Gracepoint's Southern Patio Series Model Home
Gracepoint's Southern Patio Series Model Home
 
HOUSTON - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Gracepoint Homes, one of the select homebuilders within Stillwater (http://gracepointhomes.com/woodlands-texas-stillwater) has announced the introduction of the Southern Patio Series. The new home designs within the New Chapel neighborhood enable homebuyers to maximize their indoor comfort and outdoor lifestyles. The master-plan developer and homebuilder is offering four distinctive home designs with a Lowcountry-inspired architectural elevation, three bedrooms and larger backyard footprint, priced from the low $400,000's. Stillwater's location in Conroe is only minutes from dining, shopping and other amenities The Woodlands has to offer.

The Southern Patio Series has been designed with the empty nester in mind and those seeking more indoor upgrades and outdoor space. With approximately 2,500 to 3,100 square feet of living space, these easy-to-live floor plans feature an upscale gourmet-ready kitchen, living and dining areas–creating great conversation and entertainment spaces. These single- and two- story home designs can be modified to suit personal lifestyle needs with a wide variety of options including an extra bedroom, sitting area, game room/media room, study, sunroom, and extended covered patio overlooking the backyard. The larger backyard also sets the Southern Patio Series apart allowing homebuyers to create their own outdoor paradise–adding a pool, putting green or gardens.

"As the developer and one of the homebuilders within Stillwater, we have been receiving overwhelming positive feedback on the charm of the Lowcountry and southern traditional home designs," said Tom Cox, president of Gracepoint. "Listening to homebuyers, we discovered there was an interest in a new home design focused more on indoor and outdoor entertainment amenities giving the opportunity for homeowners to enjoy the best of both worlds. The Southern Patio Series designs live very comfortably inside with ample square footage dedicated to the backyard for a dream yard experience. Homebuyers are drawn to Stillwater in part because of the easy access to the trails within W.G Jones State Forest and an appreciation for nature, so extending living space beyond the four walls made sense."

Thirty-two homesites within New Chapel have been earmarked for these four new designs (http://gracepointhomes.com/woodlands-texas-stillwater/ava...) - Hudson, Johanna, Madisson and Presley. Homes are priced starting in the low $400,000's. The model home, Hudson, will be open the first of May and will be part of Stillwater's Parade of Homes in early May.

Stillwater is located minutes from I-45, The Woodlands and is zoned for The Woodlands High School. The neighborhood's New Chapel Model Home and Sales Center, is located at 2060 Laurie Darlin Dr. in Conroe, open Monday through Friday, 10 am-6 pm and Sunday, Noon-6 pm.

Contact
Lori O'Briant
lori@gorocketred.com
***@gorocketred.com
End
Source:Gracepoint Homes
Email:***@gorocketred.com Email Verified
Tags:Gracepoint Homes, Stillwater, New Home Construction
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
