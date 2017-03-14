News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Gracepoint Homes Introduces Southern Patio Series in Stillwater's New Chapel Neighborhood
Priced from the low $400's, New Home Designs Maximize Outdoor Living
The Southern Patio Series has been designed with the empty nester in mind and those seeking more indoor upgrades and outdoor space. With approximately 2,500 to 3,100 square feet of living space, these easy-to-live floor plans feature an upscale gourmet-ready kitchen, living and dining areas–creating great conversation and entertainment spaces. These single- and two- story home designs can be modified to suit personal lifestyle needs with a wide variety of options including an extra bedroom, sitting area, game room/media room, study, sunroom, and extended covered patio overlooking the backyard. The larger backyard also sets the Southern Patio Series apart allowing homebuyers to create their own outdoor paradise–adding a pool, putting green or gardens.
"As the developer and one of the homebuilders within Stillwater, we have been receiving overwhelming positive feedback on the charm of the Lowcountry and southern traditional home designs," said Tom Cox, president of Gracepoint. "Listening to homebuyers, we discovered there was an interest in a new home design focused more on indoor and outdoor entertainment amenities giving the opportunity for homeowners to enjoy the best of both worlds. The Southern Patio Series designs live very comfortably inside with ample square footage dedicated to the backyard for a dream yard experience. Homebuyers are drawn to Stillwater in part because of the easy access to the trails within W.G Jones State Forest and an appreciation for nature, so extending living space beyond the four walls made sense."
Thirty-two homesites within New Chapel have been earmarked for these four new designs (http://gracepointhomes.com/
Stillwater is located minutes from I-45, The Woodlands and is zoned for The Woodlands High School. The neighborhood's New Chapel Model Home and Sales Center, is located at 2060 Laurie Darlin Dr. in Conroe, open Monday through Friday, 10 am-6 pm and Sunday, Noon-6 pm.
Contact
Lori O'Briant
lori@gorocketred.com
***@gorocketred.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse