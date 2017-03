North Highland's Shazi Mir Named "Rising Star"

Consulting Magazine announces its 2017 "Rising Stars: 35 under 35"

Management consulting firm North Highland (http://www.northhighland.com/)is pleased to announce that Shazi Mir, a manager in the firm's Dallas office, was recently named as one of Consulting Magazine's "Rising Stars: 35 under 35." The award recognizes 35 individuals under 35 who are redefining the consulting profession and blazing their trails. Mir was specifically recognized for "Excellence in Financial Consulting,"and continually exhibiting delivery excellence through the work she does for clients and internal firm initiatives."We're thrilled for Shazi to receive this honor from Consulting Magazine. She is a trusted partner to both her clients and team members. Shazi serves as an advocate for North Highland and is committed to expanding the firm's footprint in delivering projects related to the finance function," said Ellen Griffith, Global Finance Excellence Lead.Mir joined North Highland in 2013, where she advises company CFOs and executive leadership on programs tied to focusing on strategy, finance transformation and operational improvement, project management, systems implementation, and cost management. Mir has a deep background in financial consulting, helping lead functional transformations, along with experience in providing accounting advisory and compliance program support. She is a graduate of Southern Methodist University.To read the full article in the March 2017 issue, visit www.consultingmag.com (free subscription required).