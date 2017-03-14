News By Tag
North Highland's Shazi Mir Named "Rising Star"
Consulting Magazine announces its 2017 "Rising Stars: 35 under 35"
"We're thrilled for Shazi to receive this honor from Consulting Magazine. She is a trusted partner to both her clients and team members. Shazi serves as an advocate for North Highland and is committed to expanding the firm's footprint in delivering projects related to the finance function," said Ellen Griffith, Global Finance Excellence Lead.
Mir joined North Highland in 2013, where she advises company CFOs and executive leadership on programs tied to focusing on strategy, finance transformation and operational improvement, project management, systems implementation, and cost management. Mir has a deep background in financial consulting, helping lead functional transformations, along with experience in providing accounting advisory and compliance program support. She is a graduate of Southern Methodist University.
To read the full article in the March 2017 issue, visit www.consultingmag.com (free subscription required).
About North Highland
North Highland (http://www.northhighland.com/
