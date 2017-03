Exclusive Interview with GSK released ahead of Pharmaceutical Microbiology USA

SMi's Pharmaceutical Microbiology USA will take place in San Diego on the 8th and 9th of June 2017

Pharmaceutical Microbiology USA 2017

Contact

SMi Group

***@smi-online.co.uk



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12627525/1 SMi Group

End

-- After the success of SMi's Pharmaceutical Microbiology UK shows, the 7th in its series will launch stateside in California. The US programme will provide attendees with the latest updates in the pharmaceutical microbiology field from industry leading experts through a series of presentations, an extended training session and two pre-conference workshops. Topics that will be discussed include environmental monitoring, sterility assurance, endotoxin recovery, rapid microbial methods, data integrity and biofilms.In the lead up to the event, SMi Group caught up with the chairman of day one and featured speaker, GSK Fellow, Steriles Microbiology, R&D fromfor a quick Q & A session.Donald will be providing the opening address on day one of the conference with his presentation entitled. He will touch upon: Updates on the latest revisions of USP microbiology chapters; work activities for revising chapters on sterility assurance and current thinking about sterile product evaluation topics (bacterial endotoxins testing, alternative pyrogen test, container closure integrity evaluation, sterility test).For the full Q&A session, visit the download centre of the event website Running alongside the conference will be two pre-conference workshops held on the 7th of June.Technologies for Monitoring Contamination Control and Case Studies on Contamination Control. Hosted by, Senior Technical Service Manager,and, Research Leader,Microbial Required Use for Terminal Sterilization. Hosted by, Principal,For those wanting to attend, there is currently an early bird offer available; book by the 31st of March to save $200 off the conference price. Register at www.pharma-microbiology- usa.com For sponsorship packages: Contact Alia Malick +44 (0) 207 827 6168 or e-mail amalick@smi- online.co.uk For delegate enquiries: Contact Fateja Begum on +44 (0) 20 7827 6184 or email fbegum@smi-online.co.uk For media enquiries, contact Zoe Gale on +44 (0) 20 7827 6138 or zgale@smi-online.co.uk