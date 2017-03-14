Country(s)
Industry News
Exclusive Interview with GSK released ahead of Pharmaceutical Microbiology USA
SMi's Pharmaceutical Microbiology USA will take place in San Diego on the 8th and 9th of June 2017
In the lead up to the event, SMi Group caught up with the chairman of day one and featured speaker Donald Singer, GSK Fellow, Steriles Microbiology, R&D from GSK for a quick Q & A session.
Donald will be providing the opening address on day one of the conference with his presentation entitled 'Retracing the path to sterility assurance: A USP journey'. He will touch upon: Updates on the latest revisions of USP microbiology chapters; work activities for revising chapters on sterility assurance and current thinking about sterile product evaluation topics (bacterial endotoxins testing, alternative pyrogen test, container closure integrity evaluation, sterility test).
Q&A snapshot:
"SMi: What do you believe are the biggest challenges for you?
DS: Finding good placement of the new analytical technologies so that they provide value to our company, and developing sustainable knowledge in our company as it progresses through ongoing change and the industry compliance requirements increase."
For the full Q&A session, visit the download centre of the event website.
Running alongside the conference will be two pre-conference workshops held on the 7th of June.
WORKSHOP A: Technologies for Monitoring Contamination Control and Case Studies on Contamination Control. Hosted by Jim Polarine Jr., Senior Technical Service Manager, STERIS Corporation and Andrew Bartko, Research Leader, Battelle Memorial Institute.
WORKSHOP B: Microbial Required Use for Terminal Sterilization. Hosted by Jerry Dalfors, Principal, JD Technologies.
For those wanting to attend, there is currently an early bird offer available; book by the 31st of March to save $200 off the conference price. Register at www.pharma-microbiology-
Pharmaceutical Microbiology USA is sponsored by Charles River, Rapid Microbiosytems and Biomerieux.
For sponsorship packages: Contact Alia Malick +44 (0) 207 827 6168 or e-mail amalick@smi-
For delegate enquiries: Contact Fateja Begum on +44 (0) 20 7827 6184 or email fbegum@smi-online.co.uk.
For media enquiries, contact Zoe Gale on +44 (0) 20 7827 6138 or zgale@smi-online.co.uk.
Contact
SMi Group
***@smi-online.co.uk
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse