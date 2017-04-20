 
Will AAV Vectors Have a Role in Future Novel Gene Therapy Approaches?

 
 
Human Gene Therapy
Human Gene Therapy
 
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Recombinant adeno-associated virus (rAAV) vectors for delivering therapeutic genes have demonstrated their safety in multiple diseases and clinical settings over the years and are a proven and effective tool that can be used to deliver new gene editing and replacement and genome modification technologies. The combination of more tailored rAAV delivery vectors and new gene knockdown and editing techniques will enable unique approaches to the therapeutic manipulation of gene expression, as described in an article in Human Gene Therapy, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers (http://www.liebertpub.com/). The article is available free on the Human Gene Therapy (http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/hum.2016.171) website until April 20, 2017.

In the article entitled "Future of rAAV Gene Therapy: Platform for RNAi, Gene Editing and Beyond (http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/hum.2016.171), " Paul Valdmanis and Mark Kay, Stanford University (CA), envision the advances in gene therapy that will be achievable using existing and emerging rAAV technology for the safe and efficient delivery of gene editing technologies such as CRISPR-Cas9, RNA interference and gene silencing strategies, and targeted DNA sequences for use in genome engineering.

"Drs. Kay and Valdmanis envision the exciting prospect of using AAV as a platform to deliver a wide array of novel tools for genetic manipulation of the genome and of gene expression," says Editor-in-Chief Terence R. Flotte, MD, Celia and Isaac Haidak Professor of Medical Education and Dean, Provost, and Executive Deputy Chancellor, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, MA.

Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institutes of Health under Award Numbers 1R01 DK-078424 and 1R01 AI-11698. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About the Journal

Human Gene Therapy, the Official Journal of the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy, British Society for Gene and Cell Therapy, French Society of Cell and Gene Therapy, German Society of Gene Therapy, and five other gene therapy societies, is an authoritative peer-reviewed journal published monthly in print and online. Led by Editor-in-Chief Terence R. Flotte, MD, Celia and Isaac Haidak Professor of Medical Education and Dean, Provost, and Executive Deputy Chancellor, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Human Gene Therapy presents reports on the transfer and expression of genes in mammals, including humans. Related topics include improvements in vector development, delivery systems, and animal models, particularly in the areas of cancer, heart disease, viral disease, genetic disease, and neurological disease, as well as ethical, legal, and regulatory issues related to the gene transfer in humans. Its companion journals, Human Gene Therapy Methods, published bimonthly, focuses on the application of gene therapy to product testing and development, and Human Gene Therapy Clinical Development, published quarterly, features data relevant to the regulatory review and commercial development of cell and gene therapy products. Tables of contents for all three publications and a free sample issue may be viewed on the Human Gene Therapy (http://www.liebertpub.com/hgt) website.

About the Publisher

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers (http://www.liebertpub.com/) is a privately held, fully integrated media company known for establishing authoritative peer-reviewed journals in many promising areas of science and biomedical research, including Nucleic Acid Therapeutics, Tissue Engineering, Stem Cells and Development, and Cellular Reprogramming. Its biotechnology trade magazine, GEN (Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News), was the first in its field and is today the industry's most widely read publication worldwide. A complete list of the firm's 80 journals, books, and newsmagazines is available on the Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers website.

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.    140 Huguenot St., New Rochelle, NY 10801-5215    www.liebertpub.com

         Phone: (914) 740-2100    (800) M-LIEBERT    Fax:  (914) 740-2101

Media Contact
Kathryn Ryan
914-740-2250
kryan@liebertpub.com
