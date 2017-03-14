News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Media Advisory: Four Time World Champion to Attend Golden Glove Bouts in Newburgh, NY
The Newburgh Hook/Elite Boxing Club has been chosen to host a segment of the NY Daily News Golden Gloves as a fundraiser for youth boxers. The NY Daily News Golden Gloves is the oldest and most famous amateur boxing tournament in boxing history. The City of Newburgh has been chosen to this year to host the semi-finals, a first for Newburgh and the surrounding area.
Where: Newburgh Free Academy, Newburgh NY
When: March 22, 2017 Doors open at 7 pm, Boxing starts at 8 pm
Iran Barkley will be attending the Golden Glove Bouts to raise awareness about how sports and boxing can help get our youth off the streets. Barkley recalls his entree into boxing, "I was 12 years old and running with the gangs in the South Bronx. The gym became a safe haven for me, kept me off the streets." Barkley wants to give back to the community.
Barkley is in the process of securing a gym in the greater Newburgh area. Iran Barkley's Champions Gym will be a sports training facility for adults and youth who take their athletics seriously. Gerry Pallor, co-founder of the gym, got involved because "we believe a gym for serious athletes can work as a business. Developing sports skills and winning attitudes in a diverse population is a knockout combination."
More about Mr. Barkley's Champions Gym https://youtu.be/
Mr. Barkley is available for interviews and photos. Contact Gerry Pallor, RXI Digital (917) 589-6277 or gerry@rxidigital.com
The NY Daily News Golden Gloves has helped produce many World Boxing Champions. Tickets can be purchased at the door, or to learn more about attending this fundraising event contact:
Newburgh Hook/Elite Boxing Club EBC
Sports Ministry
401 Washington Street
Newburgh, NY 12550
Diana Rodriguez 845.797.3671
Leonard Lee 845.857.0162
Leona Brown 845.797.9824
Media Contact
Gerry Pallor
845-202-7087
***@hudsonvalleypublicrelations.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse