News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Plan Your Dream Tour to Desert Safari in Dubai
Why us when choosing Desert Safari in Dubai, Desert Safari in Dubai has a lot of activities to do
Desert Safari in Dubai is the adventure you should never miss when you are visiting Dubai, UAE. When you want to make a bucket list of the things that you need to do in Dubai, do not forget to add Desert Safari in the list. It would be one of the most enjoyable and incredible experience you'll ever have in Dubai and the most amazing part is it's open 24 hours a day. Dubai Desert Safari is offering evening safari, morning safari and overnight safari. You can make your booking and select what time best suits for you.
Desert Safari in Dubai has a lot of activities to do
The desert safari adventure have made Dubai one of the best tourist spots because of the amusing activities that they can offer such as Arabic welcome, live shows, cruise dinners, camel rides, traditional costumes, BBQ dinners, shisha and henna painting. You can get a tour of the Dubai desert safari and experience the journey by jeep, quad skiing, sand skiing, camel ride and many more which you love.
Why us when choosing Desert Safari in Dubai
We provide the best Morning Desert Safari, Evening Desert Safari and Overnight Desert Safari experience. One experience you can't miss when you are in Dubai. Select from the best offers we have. Our Safari drivers are all professional and will give you a thrilling and unforgettable ride. All you have to do is select the Desert Safari package that fits within your budget from our packages and we will take care of the rest.
Best Dubai Desert Safari Deals
Aed 60 per person – Cruise Dinner
Aed 65 per person – Evening Safari
Aed 75 per person – Morning Safari
Aed 80 per person – Dubai City Tour
Aed 100 per person – Hatta Safari
Aed 125 per person – Musandam Tour
Aed 175 per person – Hummer Safari
Aed 220 per person – Overnight Safari
Reach us at http://www.desertsafaridubaioffer.ae
Contact
Itac
***@itacuae.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse