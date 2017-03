Plan Your Dream Tour to Desert Safari in Dubai

Why us when choosing Desert Safari in Dubai, Desert Safari in Dubai has a lot of activities to do

--Desert Safari in Dubai is the adventure you should never miss when you are visiting Dubai, UAE. When you want to make a bucket list of the things that you need to do in Dubai, do not forget to add Desert Safari in the list. It would be one of the most enjoyable and incredible experience you'll ever have in Dubai and the most amazing part is it's open 24 hours a day. Dubai Desert Safari is offering evening safari, morning safari and overnight safari. You can make your booking and select what time best suits for you.The desert safari adventure have made Dubai one of the best tourist spots because of the amusing activities that they can offer such as Arabic welcome, live shows, cruise dinners, camel rides, traditional costumes, BBQ dinners, shisha and henna painting. You can get a tour of the Dubai desert safari and experience the journey by jeep, quad skiing, sand skiing, camel ride and many more which you love.Why us when choosing Desert Safari in DubaiWe provide the best Morning Desert Safari, Evening Desert Safari and Overnight Desert Safari experience. One experience you can't miss when you are in Dubai. Select from the best offers we have. Our Safari drivers are all professional and will give you a thrilling and unforgettable ride. All you have to do is select thethat fits within your budget from our packages and we will take care of the rest.Aed 60 per person – Cruise DinnerAed 65 per person – Evening SafariAed 75 per person – Morning SafariAed 80 per person – Dubai City TourAed 100 per person – Hatta SafariAed 125 per person – Musandam TourAed 175 per person – Hummer SafariAed 220 per person – Overnight SafariReach us at http://www.desertsafaridubaioffer.ae