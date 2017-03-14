News By Tag
Online Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems in India
Are you looking for industrial safety training at your unit? Do you need to design and implement safety program? Do you need to conduct a safety audit? Is there a need for customised safety products?
We are an ISO 9001:2008 certified company, established in 2010. For us, Occupational Health & Safety comes first. We believe that safety is the only sincere path to attain success. We assure that we can provide continuous support to each and every need of an organisation related to all possible aspects of occupational health and safety.
We understand and follow that safety should be inculcated as a habit. These requirements are an on-going process and cannot be discontinued at any cost. Safety measures must be followed precisely and religiously.
We have vast experience in the field of Engineering services like testing, operation and maintenance, pipeline system, mechanical equipments, erection, coal handling plant, ash plant, dozer, fly ash wet system, railways, track maintenance, infrastructure maintenance, coal feeding 1000mw, logistics support in coal handling and feeding, fabrication etc.
Our esteemed clients include, but are not limited to: Tata Steel, Jindal Steel and Power, Telcon Constructive Solutions, Essar Engineers, JUSCO, Timken, SAIL, Tata Motors, Lafarge, Larsen & Turbo, Cummins, IMFA, Rajwant Engineering Private Limited, Rungta Mines Limited, Ram Krishna Forging, Indian Oil, Hindustan Malleable Forgings Limited, Brahmaputra Metallics Limited, Tata Pigment, Usha Martin Limited, Zenith Forge Limited, Jamshedpur Dairy, Linde India Limited, ACC Limited, Tata Blue Scope Limited, Tata Tubes, Tata Power, Tata Tinplate, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Hooghly Met Coke, RSB Transmission, Sandhu Engineering Works, BMW Industries Limited, Universal Auto Component, Damodar Valley Corporation, Electro Steel Limited, etc.
For any details or advisory, please feel free to connect with us today.
You may call at: +91 – 657 – 234 – 1053 or +91 – 703 – 316 – 9999 or +91 – 947 – 171 – 2215 or +91 – 923 – 461 – 3420 or write us an e-mail at: info@saisafetyconsortium.com or send us a message at http://saisafetyconsortium.com/
write us an e-mail at: info@saisafetyconsortium.com or send us a message at http://saisafetyconsortium.com/
or send us a message at http://saisafetyconsortium.com/
