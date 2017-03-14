 
Industry News





HACKATHONclt MMXVII Announces Biggest Prize Pool in Event History

Big Data Hackathon announces $30,000 in prizes as it celebrates 5th Year anniversary
 
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Charlotte's premier tech event, HACKATHONclt, returns for its fifth annual hackathon next weekend with the largest prize pool in event history at $30,000.

On Friday, March 24, over 300 hackers will compete at Discovery Place Science in an overnight challenge to develop the best solution for a business problem in support of the event's non-profit beneficiary, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Charlotte.

The team-based competition offers developers, designers, innovators, and technology enthusiasts an opportunity to compete through three distinct approaches, or categories, HACK, CODE, and freeSTYLE.  Listed in order of difficulty, each category corresponds to a matching prize tier.  For HACKATHONclt MMXVII, cash prizes for the winners of each category will be $10,000, $5,000, and $2,000, respectively, making this the largest cash prize purse in hackathon history.  Additional prizes and gifts shall be announced at the event opening.

HACKATHONclt was co-founded in 2013 by Tresata and Harris Teeter as the country's first-ever Big Data Hackathon, to spark ongoing conversations and opportunities in Charlotte's growing technology scene. DataChambers, MillerCoors, P&G and Kforce return as sponsors, with Discovery Place, CSI, Cardinal Innovations Healthcare, RapidOps, Avidxchange, and Clarity Insights joining them this year.  The event is also supported by CTS, Tecedge, Patterson Pope, Priceless Misc., and Rose's Transportation.

Final presentations and awards will be open to the public in the Discovery Place Theatre, starting at noon on Saturday, March 25.

Anyone 18 years of age or older is welcome to participate in this event.  Registration is free. Registration and all details can be found at hackathonclt.org.


ABOUT HACKATHONclt

HACKATHONclt's purpose is to educate, challenge, entertain and inspire innovation and engender productive, positive, tech powered dialogue in a city poised to become the next tech hub in America.

Social

Twitter: @charlottehacks | # HACKATHONclt  |  Instagram: @hackathonclt  |  Facebook: /hackathonclt |  Meetup: /hackathonclt

Media Contact
HACKATHONclt
7045170135
***@tresata.com
Source:HACKATHONclt
Email:***@tresata.com Email Verified
