World Sparrow Day WSD 2017 Thoughts from JMA Pilani Rjasthan
The association between humans and the house sparrow dates back to several centuries and no other bird has been associated with humans on a daily basis like the house sparrow.
With their nests dotting almost every house in the neighborhood as well as public places like bus stands and railway stations, the sparrows typically lived in colonies and survived on food grains and tiny worms. Many bird watchers and ornithologists invariably recall with fondness how the house sparrow triggered their passion for observing birds.
Unfortunately, the house sparrow is now a disappearing species. But like all other plants and animals which were once abundant and are now facing an uncertain future, their numbers are also declining across their natural range for a variety of reasons ranging from the destruction of its habitat to lack of insect food for the young and even the increasing microwave pollution from mobile phone towers. Its slow but noticeable disappearance has been labeled as one of the biggest mysteries of recent times thus raising the concern of one and all across the globe.
JMA Principal Mrs Booma Natarajan and team of teachers have always urged the children to care for these birds by sharing a little food and water in one corner of their homes and give them the status of family members. No one has doubt that every language in the world has sparrow songs which have enthralled children for centuries. The sparrow may be vanishing but the popular nursery rhymes involving the Sparrow – Chidia songs will continue to be favorite at all times.
About JMA Pilani: Smt. Jamuna Mishra Academy (JMA) established in the year 2004 which has been making rapid strides in early childhood education is presently one of the most sought after schools at Pilani considered as Oasis in the desert state of Rajasthan well known in India today for one among top in world ranking BITS Pilani University as well as CSIR Laboratory CEERI and globally renowned Birla Science Museum. JMA Pilani is a Co-educational English Medium School with Experienced Teachers, Spacious Classrooms and Modern Amenities designed to impart Quality Education combined with All Round Personality Development and lay the Best Foundation for the Child's Future. JMA which started in 2004 with an enrollment of 60 students for the Nursery, LKG, First Junior and Class I has grown today till Class XII and enrollment of 900. While the school admits both boys and girls, the girl student enrollment has been steadily rising every year and is presently nearly 50% of the total strength. The school has boys NCC, girls band which has been winning laurels every year too. Yoga and Fine arts are not just part of school routine but a way of life for the students.
For more details about JMA Pilani see http://jmapilani.org
Contact
Mrs Booma Natarajan, Principal
91-1596-242314
***@yahoo.co.in
