Turning Entrepreneurs into Leaders - New 'Success Coaching' at the prestigious French Riviera
Nice (France) - March 17, 2017
REN International - The Global Leadership Institute at the French Riviera - has successfully launched the exclusive 'Executive SUCCESS Coaching' Program. With this new executive education program, REN International is providing a transformative experience helping ambitious professionals, managers, entrepreneurs and executives from around the world to achieve measurable and sustainable success at work and in life.
The scope of the 'REN Executive SUCCESS Coaching' program is to enable program participants to acquire a profound expertise and confidence through competent guidance, motivation and challenge from highly experienced executive coaches. A key methodology is the 'REN Smart Emotional Intelligence' framework which ensures that executives are able to thrive and advance in their professional and personal development goals with intellectual and emotional intelligence as well as mindfulness.
The Changing Face of Corporate Training
Executive coaching is only slowing finding its place in corporate training programs. Often organizations encourage only senior executives to receive individual coaching. However, practice has shown that high-potential employees of all ranks significantly benefit from such individualized coaching solutions due to the effective and practical use of customized content and action plans which make them immediately applicable to life and work situations and result in notable transformative outcomes.
Dr Sabine H. Hoffmann, CEO of REN International, emphasizes that "organizations need to integrate individualized training programs such as executive coaching in the overall corporate training and development program to accommodate for different individual training and learning needs and goals. There is not one solution applicable for all! We are constantly reviewing and assessing corporate training program for our worldwide clients to ensure that they understand how to really make individual training solutions the innovative motor for organizational learning to accelerate organizational growth and success."
Turning Entrepreneurs into Leaders
This coaching program is designed to also help ambitious entrepreneurs realizing the highest potential of leadership learning while delivering international management and business competences as well as personal growth plans. Entrepreneurs more than anybody else have a challenging task to ensure that their business delivers sustainable results to make their business and their employees thrive. To this end, the REN network of executive coaches and training experts can provide startups and small businesses with a range of different coaching solutions for professional development, leadership development as well as business expertise.
"A strong and successful leader can only be trained by a leader".
The program is offering individual, group and team coaching sessions as face-to-face or phone or online meetings to accommodate the busy lifestyle and work schedule of our international clients. "We are fully committed to ensure that our program participants are getting real success from this program. This is why we have to reject around 60% of the applicants as we do not believe they are a good match for this program", explained the program director, Ana Dupont. With this strategy the highly experienced executive coaches are able to allocate their time to the organizations and individuals who will benefit the most.
About REN International
REN International - the Global Leadership Institute at the French Riviera - is a leading international expert for personal and professional development. The international training and development institute is focusing on providing management training and leadership development solutions, executive coaching programs, startup advice and management consulting for organizations, executives, entrepreneurs and professionals from around the world.
The Leadership Institute offers numerous training, coaching and mentoring programs either at its French Riviera headquarters or at several locations around the world to serve its corporate and individual clients from Asia, Middle East, Europe, Africa and North America. http://www.ren-
Contact
REN International
Ana Dupont (Program Director)
***@ren-international.com
