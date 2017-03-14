News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Industry's Fastest-Cutting Cordless Metal Circular Saw - Milwaukee - Germangulf.com
We can be reached at +971 6 5257373 or F: +971 5454552. Our email address is industrial@german-gulf.com
As part of the M18 FUEL™* lineup, the Metal-Cutting Circular Saw features three Milwaukee®-exclusive innovations – the POWERSTATE™ brushless motor, REDLITHIUM™ battery pack, and REDLINK PLUS™ Intelligence – to deliver breakthrough performance, run-time and durability.
The POWERSTATE™ Brushless Motor works harder, lives longer, and converts energy into power more efficiently. This gives the M18 FUEL™ Metal-Cutting Circular Saw the ability to deliver the power and speed needed to minimize bogging down during applications, while completing cuts other 18V saws cannot. With the capacity to cut through a wide range of small diameter metal, the M18 FUEL™ Metal-Cutting Circular Saw delivers faster cuts than its cordless predecessor, and other leading cordless metal-cutting circular saws. The new Metal-Cutting Circular Saw also features a lightweight housing and gearing system that delivers the legendary performance and durability found in Milwaukee's high performance corded circular saws.
As the most advanced electronic system on the market, REDLINK PLUS™ Intelligence integrates full-circle communication between tool, battery and charger to protect them from overloading, overheating, and over-discharging. These protections help maintain ideal conditions for maximum application performance.
Milwaukee® is committed to improving productivity by providing performance-
* M18 FUEL™ is engineered for the most demanding tradesmen in the world. Delivering unrivaled performance, all M18 FUEL™ products feature three Milwaukee®-exclusive innovations—
For More Information, Get in touch with our Industrial Tools & Truck Spares Division to enquire about MILWAUKEE Power | Cordless | Hand | Metal Working | Fastening Tools
. Did you know? German-Gulf Enterprises Ltd is the authorized dealer of Milwaukee Tool in UAE (http://www.germangulf.com/
Contact
German Gulf Enterprises Ltd
Industrial Tools and Truck Spares
+971 6 5257373
***@german-gulf.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse