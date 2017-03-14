Industry's Fastest-Cutting Cordless Metal Circular Saw - Milwaukee - Germangulf.com

 
Industry News





Industry's Fastest-Cutting Cordless Metal Circular Saw - Milwaukee

We can be reached at +971 6 5257373 or F: +971 5454552. Our email address is industrial@german-gulf.com
 
 
Listed Under

SHARJAH, UAE - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- MILWAUKEE, WI- Milwaukee Tool continues to bring performance-driven solutions to the professional trades with the introduction of the M18 FUEL™ Metal-Cutting Circular Saw. By harnessing the extreme performance of M18 FUEL™, Milwaukee is able to deliver a solution that cuts faster than any other cordless metal-cutting circular saw on the market.

As part of the M18 FUEL™* lineup, the Metal-Cutting Circular Saw features three Milwaukee®-exclusive innovations – the POWERSTATE™ brushless motor, REDLITHIUM™ battery pack, and REDLINK PLUS™ Intelligence – to deliver breakthrough performance, run-time and durability.

The POWERSTATE™ Brushless Motor works harder, lives longer, and converts energy into power more efficiently. This gives the M18 FUEL™ Metal-Cutting Circular Saw the ability to deliver the power and speed needed to minimize bogging down during applications, while completing cuts other 18V saws cannot. With the capacity to cut through a wide range of small diameter metal, the M18 FUEL™ Metal-Cutting Circular Saw delivers faster cuts than its cordless predecessor, and other leading cordless metal-cutting circular saws. The new Metal-Cutting Circular Saw also features a lightweight housing and gearing system that delivers the legendary performance and durability found in Milwaukee's high performance corded circular saws.

As the most advanced electronic system on the market, REDLINK PLUS™ Intelligence integrates full-circle communication between tool, battery and charger to protect them from overloading, overheating, and over-discharging. These protections help maintain ideal conditions for maximum application performance.

Milwaukee® is committed to improving productivity by providing performance-driven and trade-focused solutions so users can perform an entire day's work on one battery system. This new tool is fully compatible with the entire M18™ line, now offering more than 125 power tool products.

* M18 FUEL™ is engineered for the most demanding tradesmen in the world. Delivering unrivaled performance, all M18 FUEL™ products feature three Milwaukee®-exclusive innovations—The POWERSTATE™ Brushless Motor, REDLITHIUM™ Battery Pack and REDLINK PLUS™ Intelligence Hardware and Software—that deliver unmatched power, run-time and durability on the jobsite. Simply put, M18 FUEL™ tools are the most powerful 18V cordless tools in their class.
For More Information, Get in touch with our Industrial Tools & Truck Spares Division to enquire about MILWAUKEE Power | Cordless | Hand | Metal Working | Fastening Tools
. Did you know? German-Gulf Enterprises Ltd is the authorized dealer of Milwaukee Tool in UAE (http://www.germangulf.com/industrial/power_tools.html).

Contact
German Gulf Enterprises Ltd
Industrial Tools and Truck Spares
+971 6 5257373
***@german-gulf.com
Source:
Email:***@german-gulf.com Email Verified
Tags:Milwaukee Power Tools, milwaukee tools UAE, milwaukee UAE
Industry:Media
Location:Sharjah - Sharjah - United Arab Emirates
Subject:Products
