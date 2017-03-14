News By Tag
Types Of Metal Halide Lights That Can Be Fitted In Commercial Areas
Technological advancement in lighting has given birth to several models of metal halides in the market today. Industries, sports stadiums and other commercial areas can choose from an array of metal halide lights to meet all lighting requirements. These are capable of handling any outdoor lighting project. The most popular designs of metal halide lights for commercial areas are:-
High/Low Bays- High or low bay metal halides are widely used in every sector. These are the most popular types of lighting used everywhere. The high bay lights take care of lighting requirements 20 ft above while the low bay metal halides provide illumination up to 20 ft in height. This kind of lighting fixture illuminates the area underneath and can be adjusted to a suitable height to get the required beam and light spread all around. These are generally used in industries and indoor sports grounds like basketball.
Canopy metal halides- Canopy metal halide lights work are available in all sizes to take care of lighting conditions in public spaces, petrol pumps, lobbies, etc. If used efficiently, they can even light up parking lots and stores.
Metal halide flood lights- One of the best however in metal halide lighting is the metal halide flood light. Nothing beats the intensity and power of metal halide flood lights in commercial areas. Metal halide flood lights are generally used in sports grounds to illuminate all areas of the field without leaving dark corners. They provide clear vision to the players and enhance performance on the field. They come with advanced fixtures that can be aimed at 60 degrees to cover a huge area. These are also commonly used in malls, industries and parking lots.
Metal halide wall packs- Metal halide lights are also available in the form of the metal halide wall packs. These metal halide wall packs are used in several commercial and industrial areas. They are fixed at a certain height along the wall to provide lighting over the entire area. They can be used in decorative ways and are generally used over large areas to meet lighting requirements especially if mounted poles cannot be used. These metal halide wall packs come in several wattages and sizes to take care of outdoor lighting needs.
