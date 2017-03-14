News By Tag
Edupliance Announces Multi-State Payroll Taxation Webinar for 2017
Learn the right measures in complying with various payroll laws and determine tax guidelines for employees who live and work in different states.
The attendees will gain insight into laws in each state and the tax guidance on how to determine taxation when employees live in one state and work in another or for employees that work in multiple states or travel for work. Other state laws that affect payroll will be discussed. Withholding rules, reciprocity and residency definitions will also be covered.
The 60-minute webinar will be conducted by Dayna Reum, who has been heavily involved in the payroll industry for over 17 years and is a Certified Payroll Professional through the American Payroll Association. She is currently the Payroll Tax and Garnishment Manager at PetSmart Inc.
Webinar attendees will learn:
• Residency
• Reciprocity
• Agreements
• Resident/Non-
• Evaluating taxation for multiple states
• What wages are subject to taxation?
• Withholding compliance issues
• State Unemployment Insurance
• Traveling Employees
• Administrative Concerns
• HR Concerns
• Local tax residency rules
• Case Studies
To register for the webinar, visit https://www.edupliance.com/
About Edupliance
Edupliance is an online information and compliance training provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD's and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-
