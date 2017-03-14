 
Industry News





Edupliance Announces Multi-State Payroll Taxation Webinar for 2017

Learn the right measures in complying with various payroll laws and determine tax guidelines for employees who live and work in different states.
 
 
Listed Under

HILLSBORO, Ore. - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Edupliance announces webinar titled, "Multi-State Payroll Taxation 2017" that aims to update attendees on the right measures in complying with various payroll laws and determine tax guidelines for employees who live and work in different states. The webinar goes LIVE on Thursday, March 30, from 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM, Eastern Time.

The attendees will gain insight into laws in each state and the tax guidance on how to determine taxation when employees live in one state and work in another or for employees that work in multiple states or travel for work. Other state laws that affect payroll will be discussed. Withholding rules, reciprocity and residency definitions will also be covered.

The 60-minute webinar will be conducted by Dayna Reum, who has been heavily involved in the payroll industry for over 17 years and is a Certified Payroll Professional through the American Payroll Association. She is currently the Payroll Tax and Garnishment Manager at PetSmart Inc.

Webinar attendees will learn:

• Residency
• Reciprocity
• Agreements
• Resident/Non-Resident Withholding Rules
• Evaluating taxation for multiple states
• What wages are subject to taxation?
• Withholding compliance issues
• State Unemployment Insurance
• Traveling Employees
• Administrative Concerns
• HR Concerns
• Local tax residency rules
• Case Studies

To register for the webinar, visit https://www.edupliance.com/webinar/multi-state-payroll-ta...

About Edupliance

Edupliance is an online information and compliance training provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD's and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-art virtual technology solutions and industry-leading training sessions that are easy to learn, easily accessible and cater to people with varied interests. Edupliance is privately held and located in Hillsboro, Oregon. For more information, visit www.edupliance.com.

Media Inquiries

support@edupliance.com

