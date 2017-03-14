News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Evoke Media Brings Hi-tech Film Scanners at Your Doorstep by Launching 4K Negative Scanning
Evoke Media added another feather to its cap by introducing 4K negative scanning service. It joins the league of the pioneers to offer such advanced solution.
4K negative scanning is made highly efficient by latest film scanner as it can scan 35mm and 16mm film upto 30 fps and that too in full 4K resolution. Renowned filmmakers still prefer 35mm films because of its sharpness, varied range of colors and dynamic range; hence Evoke Media includes this kind of film scanning in their wide range of film negative scanning. Film Makers can use this motion picture film scanner to transform negatives into numerous high definition films. Negative scanning devices from Evoke Media can even transfer sound along with providing high quality 2k and 4k resolution films. Another advantage of using this 4K negative scanning device is that movie can be stored in digital intermediate files, in the best format. Hence no matter how old may be the negative; you can now easily preserve the movies through this device.
About Evoke Media
Evoke Media is a Mumbai based Post Production House founded with an aim to provide exhaustive solutions into film production, post production and negative scanning. The company is using high-end film negative scanning technology to match the needs of both large and small production houses throughout the country. Customers can also get strategic advice from the media managers of the company.
To know more about Evoke Media, please visit
https://www.evokemediaservices.com
Contact
Satyam Raj
***@evokemediaservices.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse