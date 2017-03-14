Evoke Media Brings Hi-tech Film Scanners at Your Doorstep by Launching 4K Negative Scanning

Evoke Media added another feather to its cap by introducing 4K negative scanning service. It joins the league of the pioneers to offer such advanced solution.

film negative scanning

Contact

Satyam Raj

***@evokemediaservices.com Satyam Raj

End

-- Since the advent of film making, people have used Film Negative and the medium to capture the essence of cinema. Almost all of the Movies made till a decade a go were made on Film. With the advancement in technology and the world moving towards the 4K revolutions, the best performance of the film could only be seen in a cinema theatre. But now film-makers can actually see the full 4K resolution of their film by scanning it with the latest technology at Evoke Media.4K negative scanning is made highly efficient by latest film scanner as it can scan 35mm and 16mm film upto 30 fps and that too in full 4K resolution. Renowned filmmakers still prefer 35mm films because of its sharpness, varied range of colors and dynamic range; hence Evoke Media includes this kind of film scanning in their wide range of film negative scanning. Film Makers can use this motion picture film scanner to transform negatives into numerous high definition films. Negative scanning devices from Evoke Media can even transfer sound along with providing high quality 2k and 4k resolution films. Another advantage of using this 4K negative scanning device is that movie can be stored in digital intermediate files, in the best format. Hence no matter how old may be the negative; you can now easily preserve the movies through this device.Evoke Media is a Mumbai based Post Production House founded with an aim to provide exhaustive solutions into film production, post production and negative scanning. The company is using high-end film negative scanning technology to match the needs of both large and small production houses throughout the country. Customers can also get strategic advice from the media managers of the company.To know more about Evoke Media, please visit