ARTEC Discussed Key Successes and Future Plans for BOXER
SMi Reports: A Q&A with Stefan Lischka, Managing Director of ARTEC ahead of his address at Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe 2017
LONDON - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- ARTEC, a joint venture between Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) and Rheinmetall is the prime contractor for the BOXER development programme. ARTEC has confirmed their presence at SMi Group upcoming Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe Conference this May to showcase the latest advancement for the Boxer programme.
Established as Central & Eastern Europe's most focused armoured vehicles meeting, the conference will take place on 15th-16th May 2017 at the Andel's Hotel in Prague, Czech Republic.
Ahead of the conference, SMi Group have released an exclusive interview with Stefan Lischka to discuss key success and future plans for BOXER. Stefan has 25 years of experience working in the field and is currently the Managing Director of ARTEC since 2008.
As much interest has been placed on the recent decision of Lithuanian Armed Force to procure BOXER, we asked Stefan how this platform will add value to the strength of the Lithuanian Armed Forces and both domestically and on international operations.
"BOXER will provide the Lithuanian Armed Forces with a modern vehicle with very high levels of protection, survivability, firepower, mobility, payload and reliability with growth potential to remain in-service for the next 30 years.
It will significantly add to their home country protection capability and also enable them to operate with other allied forces in asymmetric NATO support operations."
On future plans to upgrade the BOXER and creating a more versatile and modular defence vehicle, he commented:
"The modular concept and planned growth potential of BOXER make it an ideal platform for many combat solutions and future variants such as artillery, air defence, engineering, infantry fighting are being currently developed to suit enquires from potential customers.
Parallel to the physical development for these future variants the implantation of open standards architectures for electronics is being planned by participating in the NATO Generic Vehicle Architecture (NGVA) project."
The full interview can be read in the event download centre at the event website here
Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe
15th & 16th May 2017
Andel's Hotel, Prague, Czech Republic
Sponsored by: ARTEC, Burgess Consulting, General Dynamics, IBD Deisenroth, Lockheed Martin, Pearson Engineering, Rheinmetall CHEMPRO and SOUCY Group.
