Noliac will exhibit at the "Joint IEEE ISAF-IWATMD-PFM Conference" in Atlanta, May 7-11

 
 
Noliac will exhibit at the "Joint IEEE ISAF-IWATMD-PFM Conference" in Atlanta
Noliac will exhibit at the "Joint IEEE ISAF-IWATMD-PFM Conference" in Atlanta
 
KVISTGAARD, Denmark - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Collaboration gives feedback

John Klausen, Managing Director at Noliac North America, will be present to exhibit a selection of piezoelectric products. John Klausen explains:

- This conference brings together the academic and industrial sectors working with piezo technology. We work closely with technical universities around the world, and this collaboration gives us interesting feedback on the newest academic research. We also work as a close piezo partner to many different industries working with piezo technology, where we supply our piezo products and expertise in piezo technology. We have great expectations of exhibiting at this conference, and we look forward to presenting our piezoelectric products and to discussing piezo solutions for new applications.

Book a meeting

If you want to arrange a meeting with Noliac at the conference, please contact John Klausen directly. John Klausen will be available for meetings on May 8-9:

John Klausen
Email: mailto:jk@noliac.com

More about the Joint IEEE ISAF-IWATMD-PFM Conference

The Joint IEEE ISAF-IWATMD-PFM Conference consist of three symposiums/workshops:

• IEEE International Symposium on Applications of Ferroelectrics (ISAF)
• International Workshop on Acoustic Transduction Materials and Devices (IWATMD)
• Piezoresponse Force Microscopy Workshop (PFM)

The conference aims to bring together leaders from academia, national laboratories and industrial research and development sectors, to discuss the recent advancements in the science and technology of ferroelectric and dielectric materials. The topics will range from theory and modelling of the materials to the development of new applications and devices. The conference takes place at the Georgia Institute of Technology's campus in Atlanta.

Read more about the Joint IEEE ISAF-IWATMD-PFM Conference at http://isaf-iwatmd-pfm2017.weebly.com/

Contact us for more information

If you want more information about Noliac's products or you want to discuss piezo solutions for your application, you can contact us using our Request for Quote form or contact sales. Find all contact information at http://www.noliac.com/contact

Contact
Noliac A/S
Att.: Lotte Beck
+4549125030
info@noliac.com
Source:
Email:***@noliac.com
Posted By:***@noliac.com
Tags:Piezo, Actuators, Conference
Industry:Electronics
Location:Kvistgaard - Storkøbenhavn - Denmark
Subject:Events
