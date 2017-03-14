News By Tag
Where Can You Get Best The Price For Scrap Metals
ExtraCarbon is a platform where you can sell metal scrap just on few clicks and get the best price out of it.
ExtraCarbon is a platform where you can sell scrap for cash or shopping credits. It uses the simple method of online selling and buying but with a twist. On the ExtraCarbon website, you can sell your scarp online for the best price. It is very difficult to sell of scrap metals if you do not know scrap metal price. If you sell the scrap to your local scrap dealers, they tend to cheat you with low cost. So, it is better to choose a platform that won't cheat you.
The main attraction points of selling scrap metal on ExtraCarbon:
1. The prices are proper and fixed they do not change from person to person
2. You do not need to carry your scrap all the way to the dealer. You can request a pick up.
3. Buy selling your scrap you can not only take cash but also shopping credits which you can use to buy new stuff.
Bygone are the days when you had to go to kabadiwalas to sell scrap metals now these facilities are just a few click away. Extracarbon is a revolutionary step towards reducing scrap accumulation by selling them more easily through online portal. You can find many websites of the same genre but the above-mentioned points make our website different. Extracarbon allows you to sell iron scrap online which may not be found in many websites as the price of iron scarp varies from time to time as the demand keeps changing.
Click here to Sell scrap metals at best price: http://extracarbon.com/
Media Contact
Priyanka
Marketing Manager
180030701065
hello@extracarbon.com
