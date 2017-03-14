 
News By Tag
* Sell Scrap Metals
* Sell Scraps Online
* Sell Scrap Metals Online
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Gurgaon
  Haryana
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514

Where Can You Get Best The Price For Scrap Metals

ExtraCarbon is a platform where you can sell metal scrap just on few clicks and get the best price out of it.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Sell Scrap Metals
Sell Scraps Online
Sell Scrap Metals Online

Industry:
Services

Location:
Gurgaon - Haryana - India

Subject:
Services

GURGAON, India - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- We all have scrap lying around our homes just waiting there to be sold off or thrown out. But scrap metals lying around in house are very scarce. The scrap metal at home are mainly some old knives, some old tinted aluminium utensils and tin cans that we end up throwing away in trash. Have you thought that these things can get you some extra cash? Instead of throwing them out with normal trash collect these and then sell them.

ExtraCarbon is a platform where you can sell scrap for cash or shopping credits. It uses the simple method of online selling and buying but with a twist. On the ExtraCarbon website, you can sell your scarp online for the best price. It is very difficult to sell of scrap metals if you do not know scrap metal price. If you sell the scrap to your local scrap dealers, they tend to cheat you with low cost. So, it is better to choose a platform that won't cheat you.

The main attraction points of selling scrap metal on ExtraCarbon:

1. The prices are proper and fixed they do not change from person to person

2. You do not need to carry your scrap all the way to the dealer. You can request a pick up.

3. Buy selling your scrap you can not only take cash but also shopping credits which you can use to buy new stuff.

Bygone are the days when you had to go to kabadiwalas to sell scrap metals now these facilities are just a few click away. Extracarbon is a revolutionary step towards reducing scrap accumulation by selling them more easily through online portal. You can find many websites of the same genre but the above-mentioned points make our website different. Extracarbon allows you to sell iron scrap online which may not be found in many websites as the price of iron scarp varies from time to time as the demand keeps changing.

Click here to Sell scrap metals at best price: http://extracarbon.com/sellyour_kabad

Media Contact
Priyanka
Marketing Manager
180030701065
hello@extracarbon.com
End
Source:
Email:***@extracarbon.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ExtraCarbon Private Limited PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share