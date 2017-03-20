News By Tag
Clavax to attend in the International ICT Expo 2017 in Hong Kong
The main motive of releasing this post is to make the world aware of the participation of Clavax Technologies in the HKTDC International ICT Expo 2017 to be held on 13-16 April 2017 in Hong Kong.
The CTO of the Clavax Technologies believes that their participation in the Expo will be beneficial for the growth of the business, as they get a chance to present their solutions in front of the global partners & expand their crossover business activities. The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will be entering into their 14th editions with the two events organized concurrently at Hong Kong from 13 to 16 April 2017. The Asia's largest Electronics Fair and International ICT Expo are the two annual fairs that are organized every year welcoming around thousands of buyers from different regions of the world.
The Chief Technology Officer of the Clavax, Deepak Tomar stated the following regarding the participation on the Expo: "We are excited to be a part of the most influential IT events in Asia Pacific that will be an ideal platform for us to exchange the market intelligence as well as learn about the latest trends. At Clavax, we not only build world class apps through agile development approach but also help to market and improve your app with time. With the help of this platform, I believe that we will be able to enhance our business efficiency through the interaction with many business visitors that will be attending the same event and gain valuable insights about international IT market."
For more information. Visit us : http://www.clavax.com/
About Clavax Technologies:
Clavax Technologies LLC is the illustrious IT Company that is based in San Jose, California that has its presence in Australia and India. It offers the scalable and cost-effective mobile & web app development services exclusively designed for both small & mid-scale businesses. Right from the launch of the company on 2011, the organization focusses on rebuilding the overall concept of technology solutions in IT sector by offering their clients the best-ever services. Today, Clavax Technologies is considered among the top leading companies serving millions of happy clients worldwide.
