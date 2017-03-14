 
News By Tag
* Hackathonclt
* Technology News
* Technology Events
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Charlotte
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514

RapidOps, Inc. Proudly Announces HACKATHONclt MMXVII

The country's biggest Big Data hackathon celebrates its 5th year.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Hackathonclt
Technology News
Technology Events

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Charlotte - North Carolina - US

Subject:
Events

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- This year marks the event's fifth anniversary, which will be celebrated at Discovery Place Science in Uptown, Charlotte.  The event will take place on March 24-25, 2017 and shall continue to educate, challenge, entertain and inspire innovation and conversation in a city rapidly becoming the next tech hub in America.

HACKATHONclt was co-founded in 2013 by Harris Teeter and Tresata as the country's first-ever Big Data Hackathon and as a way to spark ongoing conversations and opportunities in Charlotte's growing technology scene.

"HACKATHONclt is our way of giving back to a city we call home" said Abhishek Mehta, CEO of Tresata.  "The scale this event has achieved is testament to the fact that we have one of the most dynamic technology communities in America, one which deserves to be celebrated and respected in equal measure."

"For us the world of Big Data has always been a promising factor of making new connection, discovering a blend of working culture and an opportunity to be the dot (information) that connects to other dots through a healthy medium HACKATHONclt echoes our ideology of celebrating the world which is perfectly coordinated.

Tresata, Harris Teeter, DataChambers, MillerCoors, P&G and Kforce return this year as sponsors, with Discovery Place, CSI, Cardinal Innovations Healthcare, RapidOps, Avidxchange, and Clarity Solution Group being added for 2017.  The event is also supported by CTS, Patterson Pope, Priceless Misc., and Rose's Transportation, and Tecedge.

HACKATHONclt MMXVII pioneered a team-based hackathon concept to which the tech developers, designers, analysts, enthusiasts, and hackers-for-hobby have flocked in the last 4 years, hosting nearly 350 people in 2016.

"We are thrilled that what we started with Tresata five years ago has become Charlotte's premier tech event" said Danna Robinson, Communication Manager at Harris Teeter. "HACKATHONclt remains the once-a-year event that unites the tech community with non-profit organizations, giving nonprofits access to the same capabilities afforded to Charlotte's business community. This type of work has always been important to Harris Teeter."

All participants showcase their skills in a fast-paced overnight hackathon which aims to solve a not-for-profit related business problem using big data and digital technologies powered by cloud-based platforms. This year we are proud to be supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters in their mission to provide safe, successful and stable mentoring opportunities to all kids who deserve the same.

HACKATHONclt MMXVII kicks off Friday, March 24 and runs through the night, culminating in a final pitch for cash prizes on Saturday afternoon, all at Discovery Place Science. Not only is this the biggest hackathon in the country, it also carries one of the richest purses, with cash and kind prizes exceeding $20,000.  While the hackathon is closed to the general public for the duration of the hacking, the event's kickoff party and judging round will remain open.

Contact us here in case of detailed information or email us at hello@rapidops.com.

Tickets are free for spectators and participants and are available at www.hackathonCLT.org.

Social
Twitter: @charlottehacks | # HACKATHONclt  |  Instagram: @hackathonclt  |  Facebook: /hackathonclt |  Meetup: /hackathonclt

Contact
RapidOps, Inc.
***@rapidops.com
End
Source:RapidOps, Inc.
Email:***@rapidops.com
Posted By:***@rapidops.com Email Verified
Tags:Hackathonclt, Technology News, Technology Events
Industry:Technology
Location:Charlotte - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share