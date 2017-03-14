News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
FrenchiEssentials Announces the Launch of an Exciting Online Store for French Bulldogs
fashion choices, FrenchiEssentials is an ideal choice. FrenchiEssentials, an online store, announces its launch on 1st Jan 2017. FrenchiEssentials offers clothes, leashes, flea and tick solutions, shoes and socks, pet harnesses, and toys for French Bulldogs, all styled to perfection.
It is the responsibility of every dog owner to ensure that their dogs are
comfortable at all times. A nice and cosy clothes, stylish collars, durable toys will certainly keep your pets happy. Just like humans, the furry friends too deserve a decent collection of clothes and accessories in the pet wardrobe.
FrenchiEssentials, online pet store has a lot of great pet clothes and accessories collection that are of high-quality yet available at a very affordable. This collection is hand selected and curated by top pet fashion stylists. "We know how much we love to have our Frenchies join us on long walks in town or at our favorite park but it was so hard to find clothes that fit them appropriately to keep the warm or dry. We decided we needed to solve this problem for ourselves and all the other French Bulldog owners of the world. We did this with
FrenchiEssentials to find clothes that were beautiful, stylish, and the perfect fit."
FrenchiEssentials believes in offering a wide range of choices for French Bulldogs based on style preferences, and of course the size and shape of the four-legged pals. Though there are countless pet fashion e-commerce and retail stores, FrenchiEssentials believes that curated and personalised orders for French Bulldogs are the future of online shopping. For busy and working pet owners, online stores not only seem simple but also saves time. A great way to express gratitude and love to a pet is to separate them from the pack.
FrenchiEssentials, the online store for pet essentials, opens for business on 1st Jan 2017 and pet owners can hardly wait.
About FrenchiEssentials:
FrenchiEssentials is an upscale online pet retailer that is tailored to the wants and wellbeing of your French Bulldog. Unlike other dog retailers, our selections are vetted by real French Bulldogs, ensuring that only your French Bulldog is the best. At, FrenchiEssentials, we believe that pets makes an individual better. Our vision is to bring pet parents close to their French Bulldogs with our products and services. This vision has encouraged us to provide the best in class experiences to our customers. We at, FrenchiEssentials, provide a broad range of products to our customers at a very competitive price. For more information, please visit https://www.frenchiessentials.com
Contact
Robert Flom
rob.flom@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse