Country(s)
Industry News
The Advancement of Technological Innovation of Maritime Robotic Systems discussed this May
SMi will open its doors in London this May for the Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology conference.
With the event subject being such a hot topic within the industry, Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2017 will bring together senior military personnel and industry leading experts to discuss the advancement of technological innovation of unmanned maritime systems.
The 2017 event will provide attendees with 17 presentations, two panel discussions and a pre-conference workshop. Across three days the following will be presented on: Reflecting on Exercise Unmanned Warrior, USVs, UUVs, future naval operations, mine warfare, manned-unmanned teaming, autonomous vs remote controlled systems, role of NATO, off-board sensor systems and so much more…
Featuring in the line-up includes Admiral Sir George Zambellas, Former First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff from the Royal Navy UK who is lending his support for the conference. He will also be joined by Polish Navy, German Navy, FFI, ONR Global, NATO CMRE, DSTL, NATO Allied Maritime Command, FMV, TNO and more.
To view the full programme with all speakers and their presentations or for those wanting to attend visit the event website. There is currently an early bird offer available; book by 31st of March to save £100 off the conference price.
Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2017 Gold Sponsor – Liquid Robotics
For sponsorship packages: Contact Justin Predescu +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or e-mail jpredescu@smi-
For delegate enquiries: Contact Thomas Cox on +44 (0)20 7827 6066 or email tcox@smi-online.co.uk
For media enquiries, contact Zoe Gale on +44 20 7827 6138 or zgale@smi-online.co.uk
Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology
24 -25 May 2017
London, UK
www.umsconference.com/
Contact e-mail: zgale@smi-online.co.uk
Contact tel: +44 (0) 207 827 6066
#UMSTechnology
Gold Sponsor – Liquid Robotics
*(Source) http://bit.ly/
---- END ----
About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
Contact
SMi Group
***@smi-online.co.uk
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse