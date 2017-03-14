 
Industry News





Aztec East Condos Picks Corner Property Managment To Expertly Manage Thier Hackensack Location

 
 
CP Management
CP Management
 
SPRINGFIELD, N.J. - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Aztec East Condos announced recently that it has chosen Corner Property Management to service the needs of its suburban residents.  This 40 unit development sits over covered parking (no need to brave the elements here!) and features beautiful terraces. It is located in one of the most sought-after meccas in Bergen County, namely, Hackensack, which is also the county's capital.

Location-wise, you won't find more conveniences than you'll find here! Aztec East is right around the corner from busses and trains going to New York City.  For after work-hours, there are restaurants within walking distance.  Take a short drive and you'll find:

•  Route 4, the main thoroughfare for shopping in Bergen County

•  3 of New Jersey's most famous malls:  Westfield's Garden State Plaza (which contains restaurants, shopping, a carousel, and a movie theater), Paramus Park, and Bergen Town Center.

•  Historic New Bridge Landing, famous for playing a role during  the Revolutionary War

•  Fairleigh Dickenson University in Teaneck, New Jersey

•  Foschini Park

•  Van Saun County Park (featuring a zoo, carousel, tennis courts, and more)

"There's so much to do right around Aztec East. It's a fantastic property that Corner Property Management is thrilled to have acquired," said Tony Nardone, President of CPM.  "We're confident that our firm will not only meet, but exceed, their property management needs."  Corner Property Management is known as the gold standard in the industry for its knowledge, leadership team, resources, and accounting as well as Tony's unique engineering expertise.

Tony Nardone, Managing Partner of Corner Property Management has managed properties for more than fifteen years throughout Northern and Central New Jersey. The company's principal office is located in Springfield, NJ.  If you would like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Tony Nardone, please call Tony at 973.376.3925, visit our website at www.CP-management.com or email Tony at Tony.nardone@Cp-management.com.

Contact
Tony Nardone
9733763925
***@cp-management.com
End
