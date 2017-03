Aztec East Condos Picks Corner Property Managment To Expertly Manage Thier Hackensack Location

CP Management

Contact

Tony Nardone

9733763925

***@cp-management.com Tony Nardone9733763925

End

-- Aztec East Condos announced recently that it has chosento service the needs of its suburban residents. This 40 unit development sits over covered parking (no need to brave the elements here!) and features beautiful terraces. It is located in one ofmost sought-after meccas in Bergen County, namely, Hackensack, which is also the county's capital.Location-wise, you won't find more conveniences than you'll find here! Aztec East is right around the corner from busses and trains going to New York City. For after work-hours, there are restaurants within walking distance. Take a short drive and you'll find:• Route 4, the main thoroughfare for shopping in Bergen County• 3 of New Jersey's most famous malls: Westfield's Garden State Plaza (which contains restaurants, shopping, a carousel, and a movie theater), Paramus Park, and Bergen Town Center.• Historic New Bridge Landing, famous for playing a role during the Revolutionary War• Fairleigh Dickenson University in Teaneck, New Jersey• Foschini Park• Van Saun County Park (featuring a zoo, carousel, tennis courts, and more)"There's so much to do right around Aztec East. It's a fantastic property thatis thrilled to have acquired," said Tony Nardone, President of CPM. "We're confident that our firm will not only meet, but, their property management needs."t is known as the gold standard in the industry for its knowledge, leadership team, resources, and accounting as well as Tony's unique engineering expertise.Tony Nardone, Managing Partner ofhas managed properties for more than fifteen years throughout Northern and Central New Jersey. The company's principal office is located in Springfield, NJ. If you would like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Tony Nardone, please call Tony at 973.376.3925, visit our website at www.CP-management.com or email Tony at Tony.nardone@Cp-management.com.