March 20, 2017
Dhofar Global collaborates with Mawaheb from Beautiful People for second consecutive year

DUBAI, UAE - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- March 20, 2017 - Following its successful collaboration last year, Dhofar Global, a leading supplier of hygiene care products in the Middle East, has once again renewed its ties with the Mawaheb from Beautiful People. The company recently visited the art studio for adults with special needs located in Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood to engage in fun activities as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) program to bring meaningful changes in the lives of people with disabilities.

The activities kicked off with a dance program by student artists from the Mawaheb from Beautiful People, welcoming employees of Dhofar Global, followed by an interactive game during which all artists participated to introduce their names. The session continued with a brief introduction about the art studio by a few of the artists, an awareness talk, and a workshop on sign language. Participants from both sides also joined hands to create a vibrant masterpiece on a large canvas. The highly interactive gathering concluded with a feedback session.

Chandan Singh, CEO, Dhofar Global, said: "Dhofar Global has a well-developed CSR program, through which we partner with various charitable and non-profitable organizations to support diverse philanthropic causes. As a responsible organization, we believe in giving back to the community and make a difference in the lives of our fellow humans. In our latest CSR outing, we recently visited the Mawaheb from Beautiful People to spend some time with the gifted artists and learned about their extraordinary abilities. The Mawaheb from Beautiful People is doing a wonderful job of rehabilitating people with special needs and supporting them in their noble cause is a fulfilling experience."

"Mawaheb from Beautiful People gives a platform to people with special needs to develop their life skills, social skills and communication skills through the medium of art. It is a humble initiative to help them become confident and independent by refining their skills and providing them with necessary exposure to become productive members of the society  This was our second collaboration with Dhofar Global and we are thankful to them for taking time out from their schedule to spend a day with our artists as it helps in breaking down barriers and get to know more about latent abilities of people with special needs" concluded Wemmy de Maaker, Managing Director, Mawaheb from Beautiful People.
Source:Orient Planet PR & Marketing Communications
