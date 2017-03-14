Maserati Polo Tour 2017 In Collaboration With La Martina: Team Abu Dhabi Wins Maserati Dubai Polo Tro

Amman,Jordan ( March 2017) – The second leg of the Maserati 2017 global Polo Tour

--The second leg of the Maserati 2017 global Polo Tour, held at the Desert Palm Polo Club from 11 - 17 March 2017, concluded with Team Abu Dhabi winning the Maserati Dubai Polo Trophy by an outstanding score of 7 to 4 over Team AES International.Six polo teams, featuring talented professional and amateur players from United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom and Argentina produced competitive yet entertaining polo. Ali Saeed Juma Albwardy, UAE President of the Polo Association and Founder of Desert Palm Polo Club was among the celebrities, VIPs and special guests that enjoyed the special finale.Umberto Cini, Managing Director of Maserati Middle East, Africa and Asia commented: "Congratulations to the players of Team Abu Dhabi. I would like to personally thank Ali Albwardy and Desert Palm, the teams and sponsors as well as all of our distinguished guests for being part of this exhilarating 'horsepower' filled day."Team Abu Dhabi with Captain Faris Al Yabhouni (UAE, Handicap 0), Kian Hall (UK, Handicap 2), Yousef Bin Desmal (UAE, Handicap 0) and Alfredo Capella (Argentina, Handicap 8) won the tournament in a thrilling finale against Team AES International with the end result of 7 to 4. Team Ghantoot narrowly beat Team Maserati with a golden goal in an exciting match that went into overtime to win them the Subsidiary Trophy.In addition to the horsepower on the field, guests enjoyed Maserati horsepower from the entire model range that was on display, which included the latest addition to the Maserati family, the Levante SUV, as well as the flagship Quattroporte, the executive sedan Ghibli and the sporty GranTurismo and GranCabrio models.Enrico Roselli, CEO of La Martina Europe, said: "As for every leg of the tournament, we are thrilled to take part to a one of a kind sports event that celebrates our roots and enhances every time our partnership with Maserati."The official polo shirt worn by the Maserati Team on the field is, as always, a product of the partnership between La Martina and Maserati.The Dubai leg of the Maserati Polo Tour saw the official launch of the first of the four "Maserati Polo Tour Special Edition" polo shirts created by La Martina for Maserati as a tribute to each tournament. The "Maserati Dubai Polo Trophy Special Edition Polo Shirt" is made of pure cotton and featuring exclusive detail of the shiny metallic Dubai map print on the back, the shirt comes in black with contrasting details in silver and bright blue. The shirt is now available in La Martina stores across the UAE and on the La Martina online store.Following St. Moritz and Dubai, the third instalment of Maserati Polo Tour 2017 will take place in the UK in June. To keep up to date with all of the thrilling action from these global events, the 2017 tour can be followed at www.maseratipolo.com.