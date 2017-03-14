Indo -China (Shenzhen) Innovation and entrepreneurship International Competition announces Advancells as a winner in Regenerative Medicine honoring best-in-Innovation and development initiatives within Regenerative Medicine/Life sciences.

Media Contact

Advancells; Care no: +91-9654321400

09654321400

***@advancells.com Advancells; Care no: +91-965432140009654321400

-- Indo -China (Shenzhen) Innovation and entrepreneurship International Competition announces Advancells as a winner in Regenerative Medicine honoring best-in-Innovation and development initiatives within Regenerative Medicine/Life sciences. The international conference of India Region was held in Bangalore, India on 19March, 2017, the largest gathering of life science Innovation and Entrepreneurship contestants.andrepresented the Advancells for this competition.Advancells is a leading Stem Cell Therapy provider in India. Our mission is to make use the latest invention in medical science for therapeutic applications, thus enabling cure for chronic diseases otherwise not possible in conventional medicine. Regenerative medicine primarily used in stem cells generated from patients own body source. We provide safe and effective treatments to patients all over the world at the highest medical standard using our flagship technologies such as "Autologous stem cell therapy from Bone Marrow and Adipose tissue;" along with Stem cell stimulation and growth factor injections.Regenerative Medicine will soon be in the centre of all kinds of therapeutic solutions applicable for a patient irrespective of the kind or stage of disease he/she would be suffering from. Nature has given our body all the strength and resources to fight any ailment or disease that threaten to harm us. Use of regenerative medicine protocols such as Human Stem Cells combined with augmented and supplementary natural therapies will soon be the gold standard in keeping us healthy and young for a long period of time.Through thisThe Cnintcpc Award was designed and developed in partnership with Sino India Trade and culture Promotion Council. The judging panel was comprised of experienced professionals working in the life sciences and others. Finalists are selected by a diverse group of experienced judges and, from that group of finalists; one winner from each category is awarded. The winner will then join the division competition winners from Australia, Canada, Israel, Germany, Japan, UK and the USA in Shenzhen in April 2017.Sino India Trade and culture promotion council which was organized by Minister of science and Technology and State Administration of Foreign Experts Affair (cnintcpc.org;fb.com/cnintcpc;twitter.com/cnintcpc), has announced 2017 award winners at the Ist China (Shenzhen) Innovation and entrepreneurial international completion.