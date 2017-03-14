India Mattress Market Industry

Bharat Book Bureau provides the report; on "India Mattress Market". This Report Growing housing demand has been increasing the sales of mattresses in the residential market all over the country.

Media Contact

Sandhya Nair

+91 22 27810772 / 27810773

***@bharatbook.com Sandhya Nair+91 22 27810772 / 27810773

End

-- 'India Mattress Market Overview, 2016-2022' gives an in-depth analysis of mattress industry in India. A mattress is a large pad for supporting the reclining body, used as a bed or as part of a bed. Home and decor industry, being an important part of any nation's lifestyle is growing at a rapid pace to meet the demands and tastes of variety of people. Mattress, which plays an important role in consumer's lives worldwide, just used to get ignored in India. However, people are now getting informed and educated which has increased the importance of mattresses among Indian consumers. The growth in mattress market is largely led by the domestic factors such as increased income levels and also due to infrastructural development in terms of increased number of residential units and inflating number of hotels in the country. The organized mattress market encompasses of three types of mattresses namely Coir, PU foam and spring mattress. Indian consumers usually prefer a coir mattress or a foam mattress but the demand is now changing towards spring mattresses. Globally, majority of sales is in the spring mattress segment while in India the spring mattress category is at a nascent stage.According to "India Mattress Market Overview, 2016-2022", market share of unorganized players is expected to drop drastically in coming years. The Indian mattress market, which is tightly in the grip of the unorganized sector led by the street-side shop and the local ginner, is fast shifting towards branded mattresses. Organized sector is growing with rising demand of good quality mattresses among Indian consumers. Nowadays, consumers have even started buying from international brands because of their high quality and contemporary products. In India, organized players sell mattresses through two mediums, one is offline and the other is online. Offline mattress market consists of retail sales of mattresses from dealers/distributors or own franchised stores. On the other hand, online mattress market consists of sales which occur through e-commerce websites like Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal, FabFurnish, Urban Ladder etc. or company's own personalized website.Indian consumers usually have a habit of going to store and feel the mattress by touching or sitting on it. This is how they decide the comfort level of mattress and take their decision which makes the offline mode of distribution more popular. Branded mattresses are broadly sold to two end users viz. residential and institutional. Growing housing demand has been increasing the sales of mattresses in the residential market all over the country. Whereas institutional demand is thriving owing to an increase in construction, real estate, and tourism & hospitality sector that requires hundreds of beds and mattresses. Hence, both residential and institutional demand is growing in India with the rising awareness regarding mattress types and brands. Among various sizes available, King size mattresses are the most preferred one and comfort is the important factor while choosing them.• Coir Mattress• PU Foam Mattress• Spring Mattress• OthersBharat Book Bureau is the leading market research information provider for market research reports, company profiles, industry analysis, country reports, business reports, newsletters and online databases Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.In case the reports don't match your requirement then we can do a specialized Custom Research for you. Our multifarious capabilities, cross-sector expertise and detailed knowledge of various markets, put us in a unique position to take up Custom Research demands of yourself.+91 22 27810772 / 27810773poonam@bharatbook.comhttps://www.bharatbook.com/blog/https://www.bharatbook.com