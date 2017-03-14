News By Tag
India Mattress Market Industry
Bharat Book Bureau provides the report; on "India Mattress Market". This Report Growing housing demand has been increasing the sales of mattresses in the residential market all over the country.
According to "India Mattress Market Overview, 2016-2022", market share of unorganized players is expected to drop drastically in coming years. The Indian mattress market, which is tightly in the grip of the unorganized sector led by the street-side shop and the local ginner, is fast shifting towards branded mattresses. Organized sector is growing with rising demand of good quality mattresses among Indian consumers. Nowadays, consumers have even started buying from international brands because of their high quality and contemporary products. In India, organized players sell mattresses through two mediums, one is offline and the other is online. Offline mattress market consists of retail sales of mattresses from dealers/distributors or own franchised stores. On the other hand, online mattress market consists of sales which occur through e-commerce websites like Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal, FabFurnish, Urban Ladder etc. or company's own personalized website.
Indian consumers usually have a habit of going to store and feel the mattress by touching or sitting on it. This is how they decide the comfort level of mattress and take their decision which makes the offline mode of distribution more popular. Branded mattresses are broadly sold to two end users viz. residential and institutional. Growing housing demand has been increasing the sales of mattresses in the residential market all over the country. Whereas institutional demand is thriving owing to an increase in construction, real estate, and tourism & hospitality sector that requires hundreds of beds and mattresses. Hence, both residential and institutional demand is growing in India with the rising awareness regarding mattress types and brands. Among various sizes available, King size mattresses are the most preferred one and comfort is the important factor while choosing them.
Key Product Type
• Coir Mattress
• PU Foam Mattress
• Spring Mattress
• Others
